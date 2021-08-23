Smith, Swint claim titles in Lincoln

LINCOLN -- Lil' Mister Stockton Smith and Lil' Miss Mattie Swint were crowned Aug. 14 during the 68th annual Lincoln Rodeo.

Stockton, 2021 Lincoln Riding Club Lil' Mister, is the 5-year-old son of Matt and Malorie Smith of Prairie Grove. This little cowboy is starting kindergarten this year at Prairie Grove Elementary. Stockton enjoys riding his horse "Wee Man" and feeding him. He loves to go with his dad to feed the cows. Stockton also loves going to rodeos and working the chute when dad practices.

On Labor Day weekend, folks can watch Stockton and his square dance team, "Twist & Shout," during the Clothesline Fair. Stockton's goal for the future is to be an auctioneer.

Mattie, 2021 Lincoln Riding Club Lil' Miss, is the 6-year-old daughter of Patrick and Monica Swint and Jill and Dustin Swan. Mattie will be going into first grade at White County Central Elementary in Judsonia. Mattie's equine partner is a 24-year-old bay quarter horse named "Cutie." Mattie enjoys pushing cattle and working on her family's farm on her horse, "Anne." She competes in speed events in various play days in her local area. Mattie wants to be follow in the footsteps of her favorite veterinarian, Dr. Zach Brugge, and work with horses.

Hagen Rush, 5, son of McKenzie Prichard and Kendall Rush, known as "all cowboy," also competed in the Lil' Mister contest. Hagen is attending Lincoln Elementary as he enters kindergarten. Hagen enjoys feeding his cows, and this little cowboy hopes to be a police officer one day.

Three additional Little Miss contestants competed.

Kendee Huffman, 6, daughter of Kyle and Sophia Huffman of Siloam Springs, loves riding horses, all of her animals, rodeos and swimming. She will be starting first grade at Northside Elementary in Siloam Springs. Kendee spends her time playing with all her animals, riding her horse, going to the park and watching Disney movies. Kendee is a member of the Siloam Springs Boys & Girls Club and Siloam Springs Riding Club and enjoys playing basketball. Kendee hopes to be a veterinarian when she grows up so she can help animals.

Chisolm Jones, 5, daughter of Dustin and Shylah Jones of Locust Grove, Okla., will be starting kindergarten at Locust Grove, Okla. She enjoys playing with her brother, Slade. Chisolm spends her time playing with and taking care of her chickens, ponies and cows. She likes to pretend she is a veterinarian to her stuffed animals. She has wants to be a veterinarian, just like Dr Shackelford in Siloam Springs.

Scarlett Athena Scraper, 4, is the daughter of Jalen and Taylor Scraper and her mother, Karen Squirrel. She will be going into kindergarten this fall at Tahlequah, Okla. Scarlett's favorite thing to do is ride her daddy's horse, "Cricket." She enjoys spending time and playing with her little sister, Taylin. Scarlett enjoys being a member of the Lincoln Riding Club. Scarlett wants to be Elsa from "Frozen" and the cowgirl from "Spirit" when she grows up.