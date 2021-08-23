SOCCER

No. 13 Arkansas falls at No. 3 UNC in OT

North Carolina's Sam Meza scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the No. 3 Tar Heels defeated No. 13 Arkansas 1-0 on Sunday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Meza's goal came during the seventh minute of overtime, but more than an hour after the end of regulation. The start of overtime was delayed by more than 45 minutes due to lightning.

The Tar Heels (2-0) out-shot the Razorbacks 21-6, including 7-3 on goal. Meza had a shot saved by Arkansas goalkeeper Hannah Warner four minutes before her game winner. Warner had six saves.

North Carolina was aggressive, but Warner and the Razorbacks' defense weathered a flurry of chances for the Tar Heels just after halftime. Arkansas' best scoring chance came in the 84th minute when Reagan Swindell's shot was saved off the line by a North Carolina defender.

Arkansas (0-2) lost for the second time to a ranked ACC team in four days. The Razorbacks dropped a 3-1 decision at No. 6 Duke on Thursday.

Arkansas is scheduled to play again Aug. 30 against No. 15 BYU in Fayetteville.

-- Matt Jones

UALR ties Tennessee-Martin

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Tennessee-Martin battled to a 0-0 double-overtime tie Sunday at the Coleman Sports Complex in Little Rock.

It was the Trojans' home opener.

UALR (1-0-1) had four shots on goal, while the Skyhawks had five.

UALR's Saskia Wagner recorded the fifth shutout of her career, recording five saves in 110 minutes.

The Trojans return to action Friday at Mississippi Valley State.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services