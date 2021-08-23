Super Quiz: Fruit

For which fruit is the U.S. state of Georgia famous?
The plantain is similar to which common fruit?
Bing is a variety of which fruit?
This round fruit has a hard skin and many thick seeds inside.
Which fruit has its seeds on the outside?
What type of fruit is a Catawba?
This green fruit is also known as an "alligator pear."
The scientific name for this fruit is "citrus paradisi."
Plums, cherries and peaches are examples of this type of simple, fleshy fruit.
ANSWERS:
Peach
Banana
Cherry
Pomegranate
Strawberry
Grape
Avocado
Grapefruit
Drupe