Super Quiz: Fruit

For which fruit is the U.S. state of Georgia famous?

The plantain is similar to which common fruit?

Bing is a variety of which fruit?

This round fruit has a hard skin and many thick seeds inside.

Which fruit has its seeds on the outside?

What type of fruit is a Catawba?

This green fruit is also known as an "alligator pear."

The scientific name for this fruit is "citrus paradisi."