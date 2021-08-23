Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Obits Archive Newsletters Puzzles
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Fruit

Today at 1:48 a.m.

  1. For which fruit is the U.S. state of Georgia famous?

  2. The plantain is similar to which common fruit?

  3. Bing is a variety of which fruit?

  4. This round fruit has a hard skin and many thick seeds inside.

  5. Which fruit has its seeds on the outside?

  6. What type of fruit is a Catawba?

  7. This green fruit is also known as an "alligator pear."

  8. The scientific name for this fruit is "citrus paradisi."

  9. Plums, cherries and peaches are examples of this type of simple, fleshy fruit.

ANSWERS:

  1. Peach

  2. Banana

  3. Cherry

  4. Pomegranate

  5. Strawberry

  6. Grape

  7. Avocado

  8. Grapefruit

  9. Drupe

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Fruit

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT