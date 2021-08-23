Thomas wins Lincoln Riding Club Junior Queen title

LINCOLN -- Chloie Thomas aspires to make a difference in the lives of little girls who look up to rodeo queens, and she's going to have plenty of opportunities.

Chloie, 13, daughter of Andrew and Ashley Thomas of Farmington, won the 2021 Lincoln Riding Club Junior Queen crown Aug. 14 during the rodeo's final performance.

Chloie is now in the seventh grade at Farmington Junior High. Chloie has been riding horses since she was 2 years old and benefited from three teammates in her competition -- her horses, Missy, Dan and Leo. Chloie will tell folks that she has been taught something different and continues to learn from her teammates as they travel the rodeo trail.

Chloie endeavors to match her accomplishments in the rodeo arena in the show arena and excelled during the pageant. She won the interview, speech and appearance categories of the contest.

Jadyn Noel, 16, daughter of Billy Noel of Mulberry, placed as first runner-up. This fall, Jadyn is entering the 11th grade at Mulberry High School. She is quite the accomplished horseman at her young age. She works and trains her own horses to serve her needs as a rodeo competitor and rodeo queen. Jadyn is very artistic and enjoys using her abilities to decorate cow skulls. She also paints canvases and walls. Jadyn is also in the National Honors Society with a 4.0 GPA. She is vice president of the Mulberry FFA.

Maci Atchinson, 13, daughter of Billy and Tara Atchinson of Stilwell, Okla., placed as second runner-up. Maci will be entering the eighth grade this fall. She has been riding horses since she was little but just became serious last year. Maci has been roping and queening on her 13-year-old sorrel horse, Charlie. She has been competing in several different barrel series. Living on a farm, Maci is right at home showing her livestock. Although she is a farm girl, Maci knows how to step it up. She is an accomplished fashion model as well.