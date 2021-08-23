Trial underway for two charged in wind farm scheme

FAYETTEVILLE --A jury is being seated in U.S. District Court to hear the case of two men accused of bilking investors in a wind farm that was never built.

Phillip Vincent Ridings and Jody Davis are accused of scamming investors in a proposed wind farm project at Elm Springs. They are charged with multiple counts of wire fraud, aiding and abetting wire fraud, money laundering and aiding and abetting money laundering.

Both men have entered not guilty pleas.

Dragonfly Industries International of Frisco, Texas, purported to build a wind farm for electric power generation in Elm Springs.

Davis and Ridings of Dragonfly scammed six investors in Northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri, according to an indictment. They are identified only by their initials. Investors lost amounts ranging from $13,000 to $300,000, the indictment claims.

Davis and Ridings intentionally misled investors in the wind farm project about the financial viability of the project and potential returns on investment, according to the indictment. Specifically, they told investors they developed cutting-edge wind turbine technology, a prototype was being developed, companies were lining up to buy it and a $10 million federal grant was imminent when none of it was true, the indictment says.

Cody Fell of Springdale, a contractor and principal in the firm, pleaded guilty to federal wire-fraud and tax-evasion charges in December 2018. Fell agreed to cooperate with the government. His sentencing is set for Sept. 17.