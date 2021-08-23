2 struck by gunfire during birthday party in Little Rock, police say

Two people were struck by gunfire during a birthday party in Little Rock, officers say.

Officers responded at 7:22 p.m. Sunday to 5401 Keats Drive for a shooting, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

A woman told officers they were having a birthday party, when a blue Ford Fusion drove up to the residence and started to fire, according to the report.

Twenty-three-year-old Justice Stanley and 21-year-old Dwayne Ledbetter were struck by gunfire and transported to CHI St. Vincent Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.