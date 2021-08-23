U.S. considers Fort Chaffee for Afghan refugees

FORT SMITH -- Fort Chaffee is being inspected to house Afghan refugees, according to the office of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark.

The National Guard told Womack's office of the evaluation of the Fort Smith-area military base, Communications Director Alexia Sikora confirmed Monday. It's the only place in Arkansas under evaluation to the knowledge of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's office, said Shealyn Sowers, director of communications and spokeswoman for the governor.

Fort Chaffee is a training ground for the Arkansas National Guard and Air National Guard. It's housed refugees from Southeast Asia, Cuba and New Orleans following crises in decades past, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

The Biden administration Aug. 2 expanded efforts to help Afghans fleeing Taliban violence prior to the full withdrawal of U.S. military forces by month's end, according to the Associated Press.

Hutchinson on Thursday announced on Twitter he supports Arkansas housing Afghan refugees.

This is a developing story.