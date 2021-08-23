USDA to measure the production of small-grain farmers

During the first two weeks of September, a sample of small-grains growers around the country will receive Agricultural Survey questionnaires from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The agency is taking a comprehensive look into the 2021 production and supply of small grains, including wheat, oats, barley and rye, according to a news release.

"The small grains industry is an important part of Arkansas's agriculture. It is crucial for all involved to have accurate data about this key sector of the economy," said Eugene Young, director of the Delta Regional Field Office.

"We will contact more than 1,400 producers in Arkansas to accurately measure 2021 acreage, yield and production for small grain crops. The data collected from this survey will also help set small grain acreage, yield and production estimates at the county level, which will be available in Quick Stats on the NASS website this December," Young said.

The statistics service will contact Arkansas farmers and ranchers to gather information on their 2021 small-grain production as well as the quantities of corn, soybeans, all wheat and oats stored on the farm.

Producers are encouraged to respond online at agcounts.usda.gov. The online questionnaire is fast and secure. They may also return their completed surveys by mail.

Farmers who have not responded by Aug. 29 may receive a phone call from a service representative who will help them fill out the survey or schedule a time to do so, according to the release.

"NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents, by keeping responses confidential and publishing the data in aggregate form only, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified," Young said. "We recognize that this is a hectic time for farmers and ranchers, but the information that producers provide becomes useful data for decision making on the farm, federal farm programs and the markets. I urge them to respond to this survey and thank them for their time and cooperation."

The agency will analyze the survey information and publish the state and national results in the annual Small Grains Summary and quarterly Grain Stocks report on Sept. 30. These survey data also contribute to the USDA's World Agricultural Outlook Board's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates.

All statistic service reports are available at nass.usda.gov/Publications. Details: NASS Delta Regional Field Office, (800) 327-2970.