Washington County fair ready to open, organizers say

Woodrow Burkett followed Gertie around his rural Springdale backyard Wednesday tapping her lightly with a pig whip.

The 10-year-old has been working with the Chester White and four other swine getting them ready for show at the Washington County Fair. He also will show four Californian rabbits.

The fair runs Tuesday through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Fayetteville. Barns opened for some entries Friday, and crafters, bakers, canners and more flooded in Saturday to enter the items they created during the pandemic isolation.

Fair organizers are asking Woodrow and other fair participants and guests to wear masks when they are under a roof in one of the fairgrounds' barns and buildings, said Kendall Pendergraft, president of the fair's Board of Directors.

Masks won't be required on the carnival grounds, but organizers ask for social distancing.

"We were kind of hoping we could not be bothered with it and have a normal fair," Pendergraft said, but recent outbreaks have led the Arkansas Department of Health to recommend the use of masks again.

Last year's fair included only youth exhibits -- no carnival and no public, he said.

Cheryl West, the fair's treasurer, noted the 2019 fair included 7,200 exhibits brought for judging by 4,000 residents of Washington County. The fair paid $45,000 in prize money based on ribbon color, she said.

Organizers hope the numbers will return.

"The Youth Building and the Adult Building will have everything from drawings to quilts to canned goods and baked items," she said. "The Horticulture Building will have hay to marigolds and the largest pumpkin."

The fair's keystone event is the Youth Livestock Auction at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Exhibitors took home $215,000 in 2019, West reported.

"Businesses and individuals who support agriculture education in Washington County are invited to 'purchase' the animals," explains the fair website. "Students keep the animals so they can go on to compete in state and regional fairs. The money donated is given to the 'seller' to use for expenses incurred with raising the animal or to help pay for future livestock projects."

The fair is really two different fairs, Pendergraft said.

"There are the things John Q. Public is not into, like agriculture or the arts. Then there's the carnival and other events like the Bull Buckout," he said.

The bull riding event at 7 p.m. Saturday will feature 20 riders in the fair's outdoor arena, he said.

The carnival is a way for the fair to raise money to return to exhibitors, but it's also "part of the package," West said. Mitchell Brothers Amusements of Louisiana will provide the carnival.

The fair also will feature Shodeo, an equestrian showcase, from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Events will include barrel racing, pole bending, goat dressing and a rescue relay. Entry fee is $5.

A horse show will be Saturday at the University of Arkansas' Pauline Whitaker Arena. Washington County owners of any breed, including gaited horses, with or without registration, may enter. The show is free to participants and audiences.

The horse show also will include demonstrations by the Arkansas Fillies horseback drill team from the Lincoln Riding Club and Jeremiah Eugenio, a trick rider from Branson, Mo.

West said she grew up exhibiting animals and so have her children. But the fair offers kids living in the city a chance to see the farm animals "up close and personal," she said.

West also has enjoyed her share of "fair food." The delicacies are sold by commercial vendors and a variety of food trucks. Fried pies and funnel cakes with fruit on top are her favorites.

"You always eat good during fair week -- that is, if you're not afraid of fried food," West said, noting healthy options are available, too.

Life lessons

"I wish she'd do better," Woodrow said of Gertie, and he'd tap a little harder with his whip.

He explained he wanted her to lift her head because she would walk more squarely, which would make the pig look better for the judges.

Judges look for hogs that are well-built from the ground up, according to a livestock judging guide from the University of Kentucky. They look for solid, wide toes pointed in the same, forward direction and stout legs.

Sure enough, as Woodrow became distracted sharing his knowledge, Gertie began swinging her back legs in a seemingly carefree jaunt.

After about 20 minutes of training Gertie, Woodrow brought out Scotty, a Spotted gilt -- or female -- hog. He said she was walking better than her barn mate.

Then Scotty let out some snorts and squeals and tried to make a run for it. Woodrow quickly blocked her way and got her back under control. He said he's had to chase his pigs too many times around the pond down the hill from the yard.

Woodrow defended pigs from their stereotype.

"They don't actually roll in crap," Woodrow said. "They poop on the opposite side of the pen from where they sleep and eat. One of ours even poops through the bars of the pen to keep it clean. It saves us a lot of hassle."

Woodrow spent his summer days getting up at 5 a.m. -- before temperatures rose -- to feed his hogs and walk each about 20 minutes. Each weighs about 150 to 200 pounds, he said.

Courtney and Chad Burkett also travel with their son nearly every weekend to various shows and to work with Gary Todd of Porter, Okla., who sold his family the pigs and trains Woodrow and other children to show.

Chad Burkett, an agriculture teacher at Springdale High School, and Courtney Burkett, a teacher at Fayetteville's McNair Middle School, which Woodrow attends, are learning about swine along with Woodrow. This is the third year the family has raised hogs for Woodrow to exhibit.

It's a lesson in responsibility, Chad Burkett said.

"We talk about it every year before we do it," he said. "We talk about the seven- to eight-month commitment. We also talk about how we're not going to do this if we're not going to do our best. We talk about the animals deserving the best."

Woodrow Burkett, 10, walks a hog Wednesday August 18, 2021 at his Springdale home. Burkett walks his hogs every day. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)