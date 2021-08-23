Washington County marriages

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Aug. 12

John Arlo Amis, 20, and Delaney Anne Cain, 19, both of Fayetteville

Dolan Dewayne Harris III, 21, and Briana Franchesca Navarro, 22, both of Farmington

Fadel Abbas Krisht, 26, and Faith Caroline Shepard, 25, both of Fayetteville

Jose Manuel Rodriguez Elias, 24, and Brenda Liz Perez Rodriguez, 27, both of Springdale

Benjamin Hayden Slocum, 42, Falls Church, Va., and Heather Nicole Miller, 40, Salem, Mo.

Aug. 13

Joshua Dayne Bartlett, 22, and Briar Oakley Phelan, 23, both of Farmington

Blake Anthony Coggin, 28, and Summer Breeze Poe, 22, both of Fayetteville

Joshua Allen Erwin, 30, and Stephanie Michelle Jones, 28, both of Springdale

Trevor Keith Fithian, 42, and Ashley Clare Lucas, 35, both of Springdale

Loren Edward Jones, 38, and Courtney Shianne Sewell, 29, both of Springdale

Cash Louis Erza Krueger, 25, and Sapphire Rose Thompson, 23, both of Fayetteville

Rodely J.N. Liberus, 30, and Karina Lopez Velarde, 22, both of Springdale

Lolin Lolin, 35, and Mathrine Daisy Lang, 35, both of Boise, Idaho

John Charles Mitchell, 30, and Sara Jo Austin, 30, both of Fayetteville

Jose Marilan Rivera-Gutierrez, 30, and Ana Maria Palacios-Ramos, 27, both of Siloam Springs

Kentlee Micheal Venable, 30, and Danielle Marie Cowan, 28, both of Fayetteville

Zachary Scott White, 35, Elkins, and Stephanie Diane Rinehart, 39, Springdale

Aug. 16

Samuel Monroe Burns, 22, and Reigan Michelle Baskin, 22, both of Springdale

Hawk Wayne Dykes, 23, and Brenda Douangchampa, 23, both of Fayetteville

Donald Howard Farris Jr., 60, and Shelley Kay Phipps, 44, both of Westville, Okla.

Daniel Alexander Ramirez Avenicio, 29, and Luz Maria Escareno, 31, both of Springdale

Kennison William Taylor, 22, and Madison Lee Miller, 21, both of Elkins

Aug. 17

Connor Dane Brooks, 28, and Alexa Raye Harris, 27, both of Springdale

Devon Steven James Cunningham, 23, Summers, and Madison Elizabeth Pagan, 22, Westville, Okla.

Benjamin William Dixon, 44, and Kayla Joyce Stone, 26, both of Prairie Grove

Alexander Christian Moore, 25, and Lorelei Elisee Tommi Gill, 19, both of Fayetteville

Miguel Angel Rodriguez Garcia, 32, and Yetsenia Pizano Huila, 29, both of Springdale

Aug. 18

Jose Francisco Amezola Jr., 36, and Shonda LaRaye Bearden, 44, both of Farmington

Brandon Keith Baker, 40, Springdale, and Cassandra Dannette Johnson, 47, Idabel, Okla.

Adrian Eduardo Debora Carbajal, 30, and Denisse Karina Mancinas, 29, both of Springdale

Craig William Floyd, 31, Fayetteville, and Kathryn Weldon Goff, 30, Bentonville

Dakota Lane Graves, 20, and Emily Cheyenne Powell, 18, both of Springdale

Harrison Ross Hollingsworth, 27, and Jillian Louise Oyler, 32, both of Fayetteville

Cory Lee Hook, 29, and Elizabeth Anne Marie Withee, 26, both of Springdale

Edward Ivan Mejia, 23, and Wendy Macias, 21, both of Springdale

Alfred Frank Navarro III, 38, and Amy Suzanne Freeman, 34, both of Fayetteville

Jaime Rodriguez Rodriguez, 28, and Edith Cruz, 24, both of Springdale

James Maxwell Rossetti, 20, and Kayla Crystal Nicole Nunez, 26, both of Fayetteville

Bryan Jonathan Solorzano, 22, and Joseline Elizabeth Asencio, 20, both of Springdale

Bobby Raydel Tharp, 47, and Melissa Gale Snyder, 40, both of West Fork