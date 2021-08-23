Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Aug. 9
Braum's Ice Cream
4374 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Food employee leaves utensils inside the handwashing sink; it is not accessible, customer area. Facility uses time as a public health control with tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, cheese. Food items do not have a time marked.
Noncritical violations: Plastic protection of fan in walk-in cooler is not clean.
Cadence Academy
4195 W. Persimmon St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No handwashing signage over the kitchen handwashing sink. No test strips for the sanitizer used in the three-compartment sink. The facility has documentation of a certified food protection manager; however, the certification expired April 17, 2018. Posted permit expired.
NWA Nutrition
1128 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale
Critical violations: Handwashing sink has a pitcher; it is not accessible to use. Food contact surfaces are not sanitized after cleaned, glass of blender has food residues.
Noncritical violations: Small refrigerator lacks a thermometer. Test strips are not available. Three-compartment sinks have only one drain board. Plumbing of sinks is leaking.
On The Mark
2588 N. Gregg Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Cooling fans in walk-in cooler have dust and debris.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
7022 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 1, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food employee who is preparing food is wearing rings.
Aug. 10
Bordinos Restaurant & Wine Bar
310 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Thermometers missing in two cold hold units.
Carmelita Catering Co.
922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Each handwashing sink shall have individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system in food preparation areas. Each handwashing sink shall have hand cleanser in food preparation areas.
Doe's Eatery
316 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Functioning food thermometers needed in refrigerators.
El Chuko Tex Mex
980 N. Daisy Lane, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Except for a plain ring such as a wedding band, while preparing food, food workers may not wear jewelry (including medical information) on their arms and hands.
Jim's Razorback Pizza
207 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove
Critical violations: Observed pasta salad at 54 degrees and green pea salad at 47 degrees on the salad bar. Observed cheese at 44 degrees in the walk-in cooler. Observed turkey at 51 degrees in the prep table two refrigerator and tomatoes at 56 degrees in prep table two. Observed ham sandwich at 50 degrees in the large refrigerator. Food shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41 degrees or below.
Noncritical violations: Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer in prep table refrigerator. The thermometer in the walk-in cooler does not read the correct temperature. The seal is damaged on the walk-in cooler and a larger refrigerator. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.
Theo's
318 N. Campbell Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Thermometers lacking in refrigerators.
Wasabi
313 W. Dickson St., Suite 105, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Raw eggs above ready to eat food in cold unit in kitchen. Raw shrimp/beef above vegetables in walk-in cooler. Multiple sauces not labeled with common name.
Aug. 11
Alchemy Macaroons
112 W. Center St., Suite 130, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Permit was posted in the kitchen and not in customer view.
King Burrito
4126 Elm Springs Road, Springdale
Critical violations: Food employee touched ready-to-eat food when she put chopped lettuce on top of burritos.
Noncritical violations: Personal items such as cookies, supplement are stored in the same shelf where single-use articles are stored. Ice scoop is stored on surfaces on top of ice machine. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.
Kings Xpress
2513 N. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: Hot holding display food temperatures sandwich patty sausages at 110 degrees and burritos 120 degrees.
Noncritical violations: Facility has an oven thermometer in the hot holding food case, range of thermometer start in 150 degrees. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.
Kobe Steakhouse & Sushi
643 N. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: In the back food preparation area, a food employee rinsed wiping cloth in one of the four handwashing sinks. A container of sushi rice is stored in front of handwashing sink. Metal container of egg batter mix is sitting on plastic wrapped container of ice at 51 degrees. Containers of sushi rice are discard time marked.
Noncritical violations: None
Logan's Roadhouse
3611 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: One of the towel dispensers is filled, but is not functioning.
Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a bracelet.
Powerhouse Seafood and Grill
112 N. University Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Vents above grill and in prep area have debris/dust.
Tienda La Salvadorena
1300 N. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: Packaged bakery items for sale lacking a label.
Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.
Aug. 12
Dollar General
17252 U.S. 412 East, Springdale
Critical violations: Six cans of light red kidney beans are dented on top (lid seal).
Noncritical violations: Women's restroom lacks a trash can with a lid.
Farrell's Lounge
311 W. Dickson St., Suite 101, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Handwashing signage missing in handwashing station.
Herman's Ribhouse
2901 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Test strips not available at time of inspection.
Las Palmas
1084 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Cockroaches observed in the dining area and in the back food preparation storage areas.
Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 4/30/2021.
Panda Restaurant
3050 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a bracelet. Several wet wiping cloths are stored on top of food preparation area tables in back of the facility. Knives in the sushi preparation area are stored in a container of bleach water solution between uses.
Punjabi Kitchen
2576 W. Sunset Ave., Suite C, Springdale
Critical violations: An employee health policy is not written in order to verify. Food employee handled a piece of naan with bare hand.
Noncritical violations: Two food employees lack hair restraints for their heads. No employees are certified food manager through an accredited program.
Sushi With Gusto
1021 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food permit expired.
Aug. 13
Sam's Club Cafe
1517 Gene George Blvd., Springdale
Critical violations: Prep-cooked sausage temperature between 45-50 degrees, under cold holding.
Noncritical violations: Prep table pizza ingredient and shake equipment do not have a thermometer.
Slim Chickens
2120 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Two employee drink cups stored in food preparation area lack lids. Food stored in flip-top refrigerator temping at higher than 41 degrees or below are diced tomatoes at 56 degrees and cole slaw at 50 degrees. Flip top refrigerator food temperatures are between 50-56 degrees and the control knob for temperature adjustment is missing.
Noncritical violations: Two food employees lack hair restraints for their heads. At least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.
U.S. Pizza
7322 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale
Critical violations: Packaged cookies for customer self-service lack label.
Noncritical violations: None
Big Whiskey Fayetteville
1320 N. College Ave., Suite 34, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Food employee donning disposable gloves handled raw ground beef patty, changed gloves for handling cooked food, but failed to wash hands between tasks.
Noncritical violations: Two handwashing sinks in food preparation area and one handwashing sink in bar area lack employee handwashing notices posted. Outside garbage dumpster lid is open.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
Aug. 9 -- Berry Natural, 3059 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; McDonald's, 3080 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville; Subway, 7250 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Aug. 10 -- Onyx Coffee Lab Restaurant, 5519 Hackett Road, Johnson; Onyx Coffee Lab-Food Store, 5519 Hackett Road, Johnson
Aug. 11 -- Apple Tree Academy, 2110 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale; Atlas The Restaurant, 208 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville; Casey's General Store, 3704 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Starbuck's Coffee, 3901 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 101, Fayetteville; Torchy's Tacos, 1541 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Whataburger, 4172 Elm Springs Road, Springdale
Aug. 12 -- Cronuts-Donuts, 1486 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Aug. 13 -- Dairy Queen, 310 W. Main St., Farmington