Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Aug. 9

Braum's Ice Cream

4374 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee leaves utensils inside the handwashing sink; it is not accessible, customer area. Facility uses time as a public health control with tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, cheese. Food items do not have a time marked.

Noncritical violations: Plastic protection of fan in walk-in cooler is not clean.

Cadence Academy

4195 W. Persimmon St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No handwashing signage over the kitchen handwashing sink. No test strips for the sanitizer used in the three-compartment sink. The facility has documentation of a certified food protection manager; however, the certification expired April 17, 2018. Posted permit expired.

NWA Nutrition

1128 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale

Critical violations: Handwashing sink has a pitcher; it is not accessible to use. Food contact surfaces are not sanitized after cleaned, glass of blender has food residues.

Noncritical violations: Small refrigerator lacks a thermometer. Test strips are not available. Three-compartment sinks have only one drain board. Plumbing of sinks is leaking.

On The Mark

2588 N. Gregg Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cooling fans in walk-in cooler have dust and debris.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

7022 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 1, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee who is preparing food is wearing rings.

Aug. 10

Bordinos Restaurant & Wine Bar

310 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Thermometers missing in two cold hold units.

Carmelita Catering Co.

922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Each handwashing sink shall have individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system in food preparation areas. Each handwashing sink shall have hand cleanser in food preparation areas.

Doe's Eatery

316 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Functioning food thermometers needed in refrigerators.

El Chuko Tex Mex

980 N. Daisy Lane, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Except for a plain ring such as a wedding band, while preparing food, food workers may not wear jewelry (including medical information) on their arms and hands.

Jim's Razorback Pizza

207 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Observed pasta salad at 54 degrees and green pea salad at 47 degrees on the salad bar. Observed cheese at 44 degrees in the walk-in cooler. Observed turkey at 51 degrees in the prep table two refrigerator and tomatoes at 56 degrees in prep table two. Observed ham sandwich at 50 degrees in the large refrigerator. Food shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer in prep table refrigerator. The thermometer in the walk-in cooler does not read the correct temperature. The seal is damaged on the walk-in cooler and a larger refrigerator. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Theo's

318 N. Campbell Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Thermometers lacking in refrigerators.

Wasabi

313 W. Dickson St., Suite 105, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Raw eggs above ready to eat food in cold unit in kitchen. Raw shrimp/beef above vegetables in walk-in cooler. Multiple sauces not labeled with common name.

Aug. 11

Alchemy Macaroons

112 W. Center St., Suite 130, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit was posted in the kitchen and not in customer view.

King Burrito

4126 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee touched ready-to-eat food when she put chopped lettuce on top of burritos.

Noncritical violations: Personal items such as cookies, supplement are stored in the same shelf where single-use articles are stored. Ice scoop is stored on surfaces on top of ice machine. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Kings Xpress

2513 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Hot holding display food temperatures sandwich patty sausages at 110 degrees and burritos 120 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Facility has an oven thermometer in the hot holding food case, range of thermometer start in 150 degrees. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Kobe Steakhouse & Sushi

643 N. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: In the back food preparation area, a food employee rinsed wiping cloth in one of the four handwashing sinks. A container of sushi rice is stored in front of handwashing sink. Metal container of egg batter mix is sitting on plastic wrapped container of ice at 51 degrees. Containers of sushi rice are discard time marked.

Noncritical violations: None

Logan's Roadhouse

3611 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: One of the towel dispensers is filled, but is not functioning.

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a bracelet.

Powerhouse Seafood and Grill

112 N. University Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Vents above grill and in prep area have debris/dust.

Tienda La Salvadorena

1300 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Packaged bakery items for sale lacking a label.

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Aug. 12

Dollar General

17252 U.S. 412 East, Springdale

Critical violations: Six cans of light red kidney beans are dented on top (lid seal).

Noncritical violations: Women's restroom lacks a trash can with a lid.

Farrell's Lounge

311 W. Dickson St., Suite 101, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwashing signage missing in handwashing station.

Herman's Ribhouse

2901 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips not available at time of inspection.

Las Palmas

1084 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Cockroaches observed in the dining area and in the back food preparation storage areas.

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 4/30/2021.

Panda Restaurant

3050 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a bracelet. Several wet wiping cloths are stored on top of food preparation area tables in back of the facility. Knives in the sushi preparation area are stored in a container of bleach water solution between uses.

Punjabi Kitchen

2576 W. Sunset Ave., Suite C, Springdale

Critical violations: An employee health policy is not written in order to verify. Food employee handled a piece of naan with bare hand.

Noncritical violations: Two food employees lack hair restraints for their heads. No employees are certified food manager through an accredited program.

Sushi With Gusto

1021 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food permit expired.

Aug. 13

Sam's Club Cafe

1517 Gene George Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: Prep-cooked sausage temperature between 45-50 degrees, under cold holding.

Noncritical violations: Prep table pizza ingredient and shake equipment do not have a thermometer.

Slim Chickens

2120 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two employee drink cups stored in food preparation area lack lids. Food stored in flip-top refrigerator temping at higher than 41 degrees or below are diced tomatoes at 56 degrees and cole slaw at 50 degrees. Flip top refrigerator food temperatures are between 50-56 degrees and the control knob for temperature adjustment is missing.

Noncritical violations: Two food employees lack hair restraints for their heads. At least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

U.S. Pizza

7322 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Packaged cookies for customer self-service lack label.

Noncritical violations: None

Big Whiskey Fayetteville

1320 N. College Ave., Suite 34, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee donning disposable gloves handled raw ground beef patty, changed gloves for handling cooked food, but failed to wash hands between tasks.

Noncritical violations: Two handwashing sinks in food preparation area and one handwashing sink in bar area lack employee handwashing notices posted. Outside garbage dumpster lid is open.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Aug. 9 -- Berry Natural, 3059 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; McDonald's, 3080 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville; Subway, 7250 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Aug. 10 -- Onyx Coffee Lab Restaurant, 5519 Hackett Road, Johnson; Onyx Coffee Lab-Food Store, 5519 Hackett Road, Johnson

Aug. 11 -- Apple Tree Academy, 2110 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale; Atlas The Restaurant, 208 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville; Casey's General Store, 3704 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Starbuck's Coffee, 3901 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 101, Fayetteville; Torchy's Tacos, 1541 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Whataburger, 4172 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Aug. 12 -- Cronuts-Donuts, 1486 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Aug. 13 -- Dairy Queen, 310 W. Main St., Farmington