Work to close Beaver Bridge

BEAVER -- Maintenance work on the Arkansas 187 Beaver Bridge over the White River will require closings for the next two weeks, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, crews may close the bridge between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting today and recurring through Thursday until this phase of construction is completed, which is expected to be two weeks. The closing will allow for installing a safety platform while crews replace the timber deck and railing.

Future work will require continuous 24-hour closings Monday through Thursday, and a separate information release will be issued with those details.