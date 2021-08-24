A&P Commission talksnew budget, tourism

The Advertising and Promotion Commission is considering reducing what it gives the Pine Bluff Convention Center, a move that would allow the commission to spend more on attracting tourism to the area.

Sheri Storie, director of the A&P Commission, told A&P's Finance Committee on Monday that in her proposed budget for next year, she is recommending the commission give the convention center $825,000 instead of about $1 million the commission is giving the convention center this year, a decrease of close to 18%.

The $1 million figure is about 70% of the total revenue that the A&P Commission receives in revenue, while the $825,000 figure would constitute about half of the commission's total revenue.

Storie has chafed at the amount of revenue the A&P gives to the convention center each year, saying the money left over severely limits the commission's efforts to bring in tourism, one of the commission's main functions. Reducing what the commission gives the convention center would allow the commission to more aggressively reach out to tourists, she said.

The commission's money comes from a 2% tax on gross sales of prepared food, with most of that coming from restaurants, and a 3% tax on gross sales at hotels and motels.

The issue, Storie said, is that the convention center's revenue is down, but the director of the convention center, Joseph McCorvey, is predicting that expenses will be higher.

"Even at 50%, I still am very aware of the dependency the [Civic Auditorium Complex Commission] has on A&P funding," Storie said to McCorvey, who attended the meeting by speaker phone. "I know that covid has affected you, but your budget doesn't show it. We just need to take an honest look at the expenses of the convention center with the amount of revenue coming in." The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission oversees the convention center.

The convention center revenue for 2021 is budgeted to be about $279,720, and for next year, the revenue budget is $248,000, a decrease of $31,720, Storie said. As for expenses, the convention center is budgeted for $1,283,620 this year and $1,359,794 next year, an increase of more than $76,000.

"Your revenue is just not there," Storie said. "There just needs to be more done on your budget."

McCorvey said expenses have always been high, and he blamed covid-19 interruptions for the drop in revenue.

Glen Brown Jr., chair of the finance committee, said McCorvey could not expect the A&P Commission to give the convention center more money when revenues were down, calling the center's financial situation a "red flag."

"Revenues can't keep going down and expenses going up," Brown said. "That's not how any business operates."

Brown then invited McCorvey to meet with Storie to go over his budget.

"Joseph, give me a call and hopefully we can meet in the middle somewhere," Storie said.

On another matter, Storie said tax collections for July hit a record, aided by a check written by a restaurant owner who had not paid the A&P tax for two years.

Because the taxes for the Country Kitchen restaurant, at 4322 Dollarway Road, had not been paid, the restaurant eventually lost its business license. That situation led the city to take the restaurant owner, Jayson McCool, to court because he was operating without a business license. A lien for the back taxes was also placed on his property, Storie said.

But in July, McCool paid the A&P $12,336, which included penalties and interest, Storie said.

Asked about the tax situation on Monday afternoon, McCool said he had been concerned with how much he owed and how the amount had been figured.

"But that's all taken care of now," he said.

With that revenue, the A&P brought in $185,118 for the month.

"That's a record for us," Storie said. "We've had a couple of record months this year. Even without the $12,000 check, we would still have had a very, very good month. The collections coming in have just been a lot higher than normal.

The finance committee also will recommend to the full commission a change in the A&P bylaws to prohibit the commission from funding any organization in which a commission member is connected in a material way.

The commission recently funded a Merrill High School reunion in the amount of $13,500. Three thousand dollars of the money went to RJ's Sports Grill and Bar at 128 S. Main St., which is owned by Rosie Pettigrew, chair of the A&P Commission, and $350 went to Pettigrew personally to pay for tablecloth rental, Storie said.

"This form of self-dealing should not have happened and must not happen again," stated the minutes for the July meeting. At Monday's meeting, however, the words "form of self-dealing" were stricken from the minutes.

Pettigrew was absent from Monday's meeting, but Storie said that when the matter was raised, Pettigrew said she was unaware that she had done anything wrong.

The issue, Storie said, was that a commission member had used tax dollars to their own benefit. The wording being added to the bylaws spells out in greater detail what constitutes a conflict of interest for commission members.

Pettigrew's term on the commission ends in October, although she has nominated herself to serve another term, Storie said.

Another commission member, William Moss, is still serving on the commission even though his term expired in June. Moss expressed an interest in serving another term, Storie said, and Brown nominated him, but the voted was 3-3 to reappoint Moss to the commission, one vote short of the necessary four votes required for commission action. Moss will continue to serve "until replaced," Storie said.