Covid-19 news in brief

Applications for funeral aid open

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it is continuing to accept applications from people seeking financial help to pay for funerals of people who died because of covid-19.

People can apply for FEMA Funeral Assistance by calling (844) 684-6333 or TTY 800-462-7585 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. central time, Monday to Friday. Multilingual services are available. Applicants requiring relay services, such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, must provide FEMA a specific number assigned to that service.

Documentation is required, including anything showing that the person died of covid-19 in the U.S.; the applicant paid for funeral, burial or cremation costs after Jan. 20, 2020; and the applicant is a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, lawful permanent resident or qualified refugee. The deceased does not need to meet those qualifications.

Other information includes social security number; date of birth; location of deceased death; any funeral or burial insurance policies; and whether other funeral assistance has been received, such as donations or Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act grants.

Schools report virus test results

The Little Rock School District reported on Monday that between 3 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday, 12 students and employees tested positive for covid-19 at eight locations in the district and 60 were quarantined for covid-19 symptoms or exposure.

The North Little Rock School District on Monday reported 24 students and two staff members have tested positive for covid-19, and 82 students and three staff are quarantined because of symptoms or exposure. Twelve of the district's 15 sites reported at least one covid case among students and employees. Five positive cases of covid were reported at both North Little Rock High and at Seventh Street Elementary.

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District reported the identification of one positive covid-19 case and seven individuals quarantined at the district's Pinewood Elementary.

A spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Education said there were no reports of any school districts shifting to all-virtual instruction.

Bentonville testing location reopening

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas is reopening a covid-19 testing site in Bentonville because of a recent increase in cases.

The site -- 3101 S.E. 14th St. in Bentonville -- is for Northwest Arkansas residents who have symptoms of covid-19, including fever, cough and fatigue, or have had contact with a person who has tested positive for covid-19.

Hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Appointments are available at https://bit.ly/2Wi7be8, but the hospital said it will also accept people who don't have an appointment.

