Arch & Axe opens its doors in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Community residents who want to blow off some steam legally may do so at the newly opened Arch & Axe, located at 201 College Ave.

Arch & Axe is a family-friendly activity center that features archery, archery tag, axe throwing and a smash room, said co-owner Heather Lanker. The new business opened its doors July 31 for friends and family, said Tyler Braschler, general manager.

Axe-throwing is available to people ages 12 and older with a parent and 16 and older without a parent. Archery is offered to people ages 8 and older with a parent, and archery tag is for ages 12 and older with a parent. The smash room is available to people ages 12 and older with a parent or 16 and older without a parent, Braschler said.

The idea came to Lanker when she was visiting a friend in California and was introduced to axe throwing, which was then gaining popularity, Lanker said.

"It was almost eight years ago," Lanker said. "We were out there for the summer, and my friend got into axe throwing and brought some axes, and we did it."

Lanker did not think about axe throwing again until she and her husband, Jason Lanker, purchased the building and tried to put in a gun range, but the prospect was too expensive from a federal standpoint, Heather Lanker said.

She remembered throwing axes with her friend and pivoted the business to become an axe-throwing center, Lanker said.

In 2018, Main Street America surveyed Siloam Springs, and many of the responders said there was a lack of affordable family-friendly activity, Lanker said.

As a member of the board of Main Street Siloam Springs, Lanker participated in the survey and remembered the results when she was looking to open a new business, she said.

Braschler is credited with coming up with the idea for archery tag and the smash room, Lanker said.

"It's really just a place to come and let loose," Braschler said of the smash room. "We've got TVs, bottles, plates, a dryer, a grill, everything including the kitchen sink in there, and we come in and we give you safety gear and we give you a few safety guidelines and you pick your weapon."

Weapons for people to use include baseball bats, crowbars and sledgehammers, Braschler said. Guests have 20 minutes to literally do as much damage as possible, Braschler said. Items to destroy include TVs, a dryer, bottles, plates and even a grill, Braschler said.

There were a few obstacles Lanker and her husband encountered when opening the business. The first was a lack of grant money available because the business is directly outside the historical section of town, she said.

Lanker said she used her own money to renovate the building and get everything in place, and she is counting on people to come in and help her make her money back.

The second obstacle was no insurance company would cover the business if they served alcohol and had the smash room, Lanker said.

Even without alcohol, Arch & Axe offers free popcorn and refreshments at a nominal price, Braschler said. Lanker also said people can bring in their own food.

Presently, Arch & Axe is not affiliated with the International Axe Throwing Federation, Braschler said, but local leagues can be done.

"We're definitely set up like if you wanted to do a city league or anything like that," Braschler said.

So far, Arch & Axe has been a popular place for corporate events. Last week, employees of Dayspring and John Brown University's faculty have visited.

In order for people to remain safe, the business employs Arch & Axe Guys, said Braschler.

"They're trained on coaching and safety and technique on axe throwing and archery," Braschler said.