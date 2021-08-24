OPINION | PHILIP MARTIN: Backroads song hunting

Tom T. Hall told me he was almost a movie star.

"John Boorman wanted me to play the guy in 'Deliverance' who plays the guitar for the retarded banjo player," he said. "Then they shoot me and I float down the river. I said, 'I think I can handle that.' But they wanted me for six months."

And in 1971, Tom T. Hall did not have six months to traipse off in the Georgia woods with Burt Reynolds and Jon Voight. He was one of the hottest songwriters in Nashville, a bona fide country star making two albums a year for Mercury Records.

He was winning Grammys and making song-hunting trips, traveling through rural areas not unlike his small eastern Kentucky hometown of Olive Hill. On these trips, he'd strike up conversations with local folks and take notes to get a feel for their lives and the places they lived. If anybody suspected him of being Tom T. Hall, the famous country singer, he'd tell them he got that a lot, but his name was actually Floyd Carter and he sold insurance.

If you Google "Floyd Carter" you will find many sources saying that was the name of the musician who Hall renamed "Clayton Delaney" in one of his most famous songs, the autobiographical "The Year That Clayton Delaney Died." I made that mistake when I wrote about Hall in 1998; he later sent me a note explaining he based Clayton on Lonnie Easterly, a neighbor of his when he was a kid.

"He played the honkytonks in southern Indiana after World War II," Hall said. "Then he got sick, he got TB or he got lung cancer; back in those days the doctor would come in and say, 'This man is dying' without the benefit of diagnosis. He was about 19 years old."

Hall was 13. He went out in the woods and cried.

That's what I felt like doing when Hall died Friday at the age of 85.

Well, maybe not. I'm not 13.

He was one of my father's favorites, and I connected with a lot of his songs too. The "Clayton Delaney" song is one I quote a little too often. "The Ballad of Forty Dollars" was kind of a revelation, a Carver-esque--or O. Henry--short story drawn from life. (One of Hall's early jobs was mowing grass in a cemetery. When they held a funeral he had to turn the mower off; he listened to the conversations of the mourners.) I liked the way he smuggled colloquial German into his G.I. picaresque "Salute to a Switchblade."

I didn't care for some of his other stuff, though I began to understand that Hall was, like Woody Guthrie, an earnest writer who only occasionally indulged the philosophical ironies he observed. He liked beer, old dogs, children and watermelon wine. He didn't like Ol' Sneaky Snake.

I didn't care for the Tom T. Hall that trafficked in kiddie songs and sentimentality--who Bob Dylan called out in a 2015 speech--and never thought "Harper Valley P.T.A." was all that, but there was another guy there too, one that wrote clear-eyed, direct songs that resonate with me.

Hall had beautiful command of simple language, a journalistic eye for detail and a calm, conversational singing voice that never undercut the integrity of the song. In his best work, Hall's lyrics are plain but never trite; his melodies meander naturally, finding their own pace, their own feeling. Even the song that Dylan especially reviled, the three-chord groaner "I Love," was built on a beautiful little tune that seems utterly timeless. It's hard to imagine it not existing.

Besides, writing "That's How I Got to Memphis" and "(Margie's at) the Lincoln Park Inn" builds up a little good will.

Hall didn't take the "Deliverance" gig. Maybe if he had he'd have been better known, he'd have branched out into a second career as an actor. Maybe he'd have ended up with a bigger house. But then, Hall wasn't that interested in being famous; he only started recording his own songs after Jerry Kennedy convinced him it was easier than getting other artists to record them.

He always considered himself a songwriter first--if he wrote a song for someone, he wouldn't record it himself. He never recorded "Harper Valley P.T.A." (He recorded his version of "(Margie's at) the Lincoln Park Inn" before Bobby Bare got ahold of it.) He didn't like touring or performing all that much. He liked going undercover as Floyd Carter.

So another guitar player, Ronny Cox, got his big break as soft drink executive Drew Ballinger, floating down that river with Reynolds, Voight and Ned Beatty. Cox played that famous "Dueling Banjos" duet with a kid named Billy Redden, who was picked out of an elementary school line-up because Boorman though he looked like an inbred, mentally challenged banjo savant.

Redden, who in reality was neither inbred or mentally challenged, couldn't play the banjo either, so a young local picker named Mike Addis crouched behind Redden and reached his left arm up to finger the fretboard as Redden mimed with his right hand.

Cox was a musician; he's in his 80s now and still plays 100 shows a year, but you don't hear him on the soundtrack either. Instead you get the version of "Dueling Banjos" recorded by Eric Weissberg and Steve Mandell that became a monster hit in 1973.

(That recording got Weissberg in some trouble. He was sued by South Carolina musician Arthur "Guitar Boogie" Smith, who claimed it was the same song as "Feudin' Banjos," which he'd written in 1954, recorded in 1955 and which was featured on "The Andy Griffith Show" in 1963, as members of the Dillards performed in their recurring role as the Darling family. Smith ended up with a "substantial settlement," which included appended film credit for the song and a portion of royalties. But, as Norm Cohen points out in the liner notes for the anthology album "Folk Song America," Smith's "Feudin' Banjos" is "remarkably suggestive" of the 17-century dulcimer tune by German composer Michael Praetorius called "In the Mountains.")

I have trouble imagining Tom T. Hall putting up with all that movie magic. He was a better five-string banjo player than a guitarist or a singer. (He might have noticed Redden was miming a clawhammer technique while Weissberg was employing a three-finger Earl Scruggs technique on the soundtrack.)

Hall had been more or less retired for the past 20 years or so, not a recluse exactly, but not chasing attention either. He ventured out for one final show in 2011, but mostly spent his time nurturing young bluegrass performers and writing songs. Up until her death in 2015, he wrote them mostly with his wife, Iris, who everybody called Miss Dixie.

I didn't cry for Tom T. Hall, but if he had died when I was 13 I might have.

Philip Martin is a columnist and critic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Email him at pmartin@adgnewsroom.com and read his blog at blooddirtandangels.com.