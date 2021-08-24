Begin prepping now for archery deer season

Archery deer season in Arkansas opens Sept. 25, but now is the time to test equipment and skills to be accurate.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has 20 archery ranges, including one in Springdale at the J.B and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center. Ranges are free of charge for archers to hone their abilities and build confidence with their equipment. Curtis Gray, Arkansas National Archery in the Schools Program coordinator who oversees the ranges, said the idea is to offer enjoyment of archery and preparation for bowhunting.

Traditional and compound bows are welcome at all Game and Fish archery ranges. Gray said many of the ranges on Game and Fish wildlife management areas have bag targets at known distances, but ranges at nature centers have a variety of 3D game-animal targets.

“3D archery offers a real-world look at what a hunter will shoot at, so it’s a great way to sharpen your skills and really get to know where you need to put that arrow during hunting season,” Gray said.

“With the new 3D range at the Northwest Arkansas nature center in Springdale, we have ranges within an hour or so drive from just about anywhere in the state. But I’m always looking for partners to expand the program and build more ranges.”

Gray advised hunters to make a few mental notes and preparations to get ready for the opening day.

“Practice like you’re going to play,” Gray said. “I know it’s hot, but take a minute or two to put on the coat or shirt you’re going to wear when the season rolls around in September. I always see guys shoot all summer in shorts and a T-shirt, then talk about struggling when their shooting form changes because of the bulk of a jacket or pair of binoculars.”

Gray also tells archers to really get in tune with their yardage estimation. Archers must adjust their range to a difference of only a few yards, and the wrong estimation can mean a wounded or lost animal.

Gray’s last bit of advice to bowhunters is to thoroughly inspect their stands and safety harnesses before the season opens to make sure everything is in good working order. If the stand has been up all year, replace the straps holding it to the tree or replace the stand altogether.

Archery deer season

Archery season for deer hunters will be Sept. 25 through Feb. 28.

Source: Arkansas Game and Fish