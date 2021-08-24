Breath of Life to give away supples

Breath of Life Church, 1313 S. Pine St., will give away school supplies and personal hygiene items in a drive-through setting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The Rosie A. Foster Willing Workers Ministry & Youth Department will host the event at the church's fellowship hall, according to a news release.

Raven's Nest pantry opens Saturday

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring photo identification. The pantry is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

Pleasant View schedules fundraiser

Pleasant View Ministries Church Singles Ministry will host a fundraiser from 7-11 a.m. Saturday on the parking lot of WOW Wallace Flowers and Gifts, 2203 E. Harding Ave. The rummage sale will include new and gently used items such as clothes, shoes, home decor and household goods, according to a news release.

The event was previously postponed out of an abundance of caution because of the increase in covid-19 cases. Participants are urged to wear masks and maintain a social distance of at least six feet, according to the release.

Pine Bluff Garden Day officially set

The city of Pine Bluff will host Garden Day from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at the Pine Bluff Community Garden, 1100 S. Cherry St.

The public is invited to join in gardening activities, learn about planting and its health benefits. Games for children will also be available, according to a news release from the mayor's office.

Flag retirement ceremony scheduled

The city of Pine Bluff will host a flag retirement ceremony at noon Sept. 8 on the north lawn of the Pine Bluff Civic Center complex, 200 E. Eighth Ave. The American flag currently flown at the complex will be retired and a new banner raised, according to a news release from the mayor's office.

Arkansas Secretary of Veteran Affairs Nate Todd will discuss the significance of the flag and the values it represents. The public is invited to attend and refreshments will be served.

This event is being held in partnership with the United States Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, National Guard, the Pine Bluff High School ROTC, Pine Bluff Junior High School ROTC, and Watson Chapel Junior ROTC, according to the release.