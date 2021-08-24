Capitol officer cleared in shooting

WASHINGTON -- An internal investigation has cleared a U.S. Capitol Police officer of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol, the law enforcement agency announced Monday.

The Justice Department previously said the officer would not face criminal charges in the killing of the 35-year-old California woman, who was shot as she tried to force her way through a set of doors deep inside the Capitol.

Babbitt, the only Capitol rioter fatally shot by police, has been called a martyr by white supremacists and other far-right groups.

The probe by the Capitol Police exonerated the officer for his use of force. The department said in a news release outlining the investigation that the officer's actions were within department policy, which allows deadly force only when officers reasonably believe they are protecting themselves or others from serious physical harm.

The department said it was not identifying the officer because he and his family have been the subject of numerous and specific threats. The department interviewed witnesses and reviewed video and radio calls before arriving at its decision, according to the release.

"The actions of the officer in this case potentially saved members [of Congress] and staff from serious injury and possible death from a large crowd of rioters who forced their way into the U.S. Capitol and to the House Chamber where members and staff were steps away," the department said.

Babbitt was among the mob of Donald Trump supporters who used a flagpole, a helmet and other items to batter the barricaded doors to the Speaker's Lobby, the hallway outside the House Chamber where some lawmakers were sheltering on the afternoon of Jan. 6.

Multiple cellphone videos captured Babbitt, who had a Trump flag draped around her neck like a cape, attempting to crawl through the shattered glass pane. The officer, who was standing on the far side of the doors, fired a single shot at her, sending her tumbling backward onto the floor.

Babbitt was hit in the shoulder and later died. Her death became a defining moment of the riot.

The Justice Department found in April that there was insufficient evidence to prove Babbitt's civil rights had been violated and that it was reasonable for the officer to believe he was firing in self-defense or in defense of lawmakers fleeing the House chamber.

Terrell Roberts, an attorney for Babbitt's family, said in an email that the police should release a copy of the entire investigation so it can be reviewed by the public to determine if it was thorough, competent and fair.

"A one-sided inquiry behind closed doors proves nothing, and it certainly is not an 'exoneration,'" Roberts wrote. "The world has already seen citizens' videos of the shooting and has reached a different conclusion -- one which is far from clearing the officer."

In June, Babbitt's family filed a lawsuit seeking more details about the officer who shot her and documents related to the investigation.

Babbitt was a supporter of QAnon, an extremist ideology based on false claims, and an ardent backer of Trump, her since-deleted Twitter account showed. She had tweeted support for Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Babbitt also spent more than a decade in the military, and her ex-husband said she served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

PROUD BOY SENTENCED

Separately on Monday, the leader of the Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced to more than five months in jail for burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington and bringing two high-capacity firearm magazines into the nation's capital before the Jan. 6 riot.

Enrique Tarrio told the court he was "profusely" sorry for his actions, calling them a "grave mistake."

"What I did was wrong," he said.

Tarrio, from Miami, was arrested as he arrived in Washington two days before thousands of Trump supporters -- including members of the Proud Boys -- descended on the Capitol. Tarrio was ordered to stay away from Washington, and law enforcement later said he was picked up in part to help quell potential violence.

Authorities say Proud Boys members stole the banner that said #BLACKLIVESMATTER from the Asbury United Methodist Church on Dec. 12 and set it ablaze using lighter fluid and lighters. Tarrio posted a picture of himself holding a lighter and admitted days later in an interview with The Washington Post that he joined in the burning of the banner.

The Rev. Ianther Mills, senior pastor of the church, told the judge it was an "act of intimidation and racism" that caused "immeasurable and possibly irreparable harm" to the community.

When police on Jan. 4 pulled Tarrio over on the warrant for vandalizing the sign, officers found two unloaded magazines emblazoned with the Proud Boys logo in his bag. According to a police report, Tarrio said he sells the clips and the ones he was carrying were for a customer.

He pleaded guilty last month to destruction of property and attempted possession of a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device.

The judge said Tarrio deserved even more time behind bars than the three months that prosecutors sought. Judge Harold Cushenberry blasted him for claiming he didn't know the banner came from a church.

"Mr. Tarrio has clearly -- intentionally and proudly -- crossed the line from peaceful protest and assembly to dangerous and potentially violent criminal conduct," the judge said.

Information for this article was contributed by Justin Jouvenal of The Washington Post and Alanna Durkin Richer of The Associated Press.