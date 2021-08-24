Catalon thankful for honor

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas redshirt sophomore safety Jalen Catalon was on the second-team defense for The Associated Press All-American preseason teams announced Monday.

Catalon had 99 tackles and three interceptions last season when he was a first-team choice on the AP's All-SEC team. He is the only Razorback on AP's two preseason teams.

"Honestly, it's a blessing and I'm glad they picked me to be on it," Catalon said after Monday's practice while crediting his teammates and coaches. "But I'm not really going to pay too much mind to it. Just going to keep my eyes focused on the goal, and that's winning games and doing anything I can to make the team better."

Catalon is one of 18 SEC players on the preseason teams from among nine SEC teams.

"I think every conference has good football players," Catalon said. "It doesn't matter where you go.

"But just from me, I might just be biased from playing in it, but as far as the SEC goes, every week you're going to play somebody that's a top guy when it comes to being drafted. You're always going to have consistent players, ones that are going to be top guys. That definitely shows based on that list itself."

Roster report

The big news for Monday's workout No. 15 of camp in shells was the return of several key skill players who had been out for varying periods of time.

Wideout De'Vion Warren (hamstring) was back at work, as were running backs Trelon Smith (turf toe) and T.J. Hammonds, whose injury was not indicated by Coach Sam Pittman after Saturday's scrimmage. All three were wearing green (no-contact) jerseys.

Center Ricky Stromberg was out of a green jersey for the first time in a couple of weeks, swapping positions with guard Ty Clary, who wore green for the first time in camp.

Smith and Hammonds were among three running backs wearing green jerseys along with freshman AJ Green.

Junior wideout Treylon Burks was not seen in the workout as he continues to rehab from an undisclosed injury. Punter Sam Loy was also not visible during the open viewing window.

The second scrimmage must have been very physical because numerous players were at practice in green jerseys.

The defensive backs had the highest number of walking wounded, with starting safety Jalen Catalon (shoulder) and reserves Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, Zach Zimos and Kevin Compton all in green.

Also in green were tight end Blake Kern (after wearing his white No. 87 during the "fastball" start) and linebacker JT Towers.

Pittman a hot ticket

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman's appearance at the Little Rock Touchdown Club today at the Doubletree Grand Ballroom in downtown Little Rock is a sellout.

Doors open at 11 a.m. with the program beginning at 11:45 a.m. Pittman will not be able to pose for photos or mingle with fans because of UA covid-19 safety protocols.

Fastballs

KJ Jefferson completed 2 of 3 passes during fastball starts, but he should've gone 100% before tailback Trelon Smith dropped a short crossing pass with a step on linebacker Grant Morgan. Tight end Blake Kern and Smith caught Jefferson's other passes, and Smith (wearing a no-contact green jersey) had a run on the first snap of the rack.

Malik Hornsby had one good run and another for short yardage after his pitch to Raheim "Rocket" Sanders over the right side went for solid yardage. Hornsby's pass to Kendall Catalon was on target on the fourth snap, but defensive back Devin Bush swooped in for a pass breakup.

John Stephen Jones ran the third-team offense, and Dominique Johnson ran twice between the tackles with that unit, followed by Harper Cole's run over the right side. Jones felt pressure on the fourth snap and threw the ball away out of bounds.

'True weapon'

Jaquayln Crawford made his debut in front of a large local media contingent Monday. The 5-10, 175-pound redshirt junior has been taking snaps with the first team recently, largely in the slot.

"I waited a long time for this moment, so I'm just glad to get the opportunity to go out there and showcase my abilities," said Crawford, a transfer from Oklahoma who sat out last year. "It's a good feeling to know you're practicing with a chance to play on Saturdays."

Safety Jalen Catalon said Crawford's camp has been strong.

"He's shown explosiveness and what he can do at the slot," Catalon said. "And not just the slot, but you can put him in the backfield in packages. He creates so much dynamic to this offense, and he has been a true weapon."

Long day

The Razorbacks' first workout since classes started got going late, bumping media interviews with safety Jalen Catalon and wideout Jaquayln Crawford nearly an hour behind schedule.

Both players said the workout was not a shabby effort as many coaches carp about on the first day of classes.

"It looked good," Catalon said. "We were focused for the most part, and I think we came with the right mindset. I think everybody was still trying to get back from the scrimmage we had Saturday and trying to get their bodies back, so our schedule looked like that. We kept it a little light but at the same time we were in full attack mode."

Radio resumes

The first "Sam Pittman Live" radio show of the season will take place at 7 tonight at the Catfish Hole restaurant in Fayetteville.

Hosted by Chuck Barrett, the Razorbacks' radio play-by-play announcer, the one-hour show will air for the 13th consecutive year.

Pittman led the Razorbacks to a 3-7 record in his debut and a berth in the Texas Bowl, which was canceled due to covid-19 issues within the TCU football program. He became the first Arkansas coach to guide the Razorbacks to a bowl bid in his first season since Houston Nutt in 1998 in the Florida Citrus Bowl.