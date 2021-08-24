Chaffee not selected to house Afghan refugees, for now

FORT SMITH -- Fort Chaffee has not been selected at this time to house Afghan refugees.

Arkansas National Guard Lt. Col. Brian Mason on Tuesday confirmed the military base has not been selected to house refugees, citing the readiness of other sites in the United States to take them. Mason said the site could be selected in the future if the refugee population becomes too great for the selected sites.

Military officials Friday through Sunday assessed Fort Chaffee to house refugees, said Bob Oldham, public affairs specialist for the Arkansas National Guard. The military base is a training site for the Arkansas National Guard and Air National Guard. It has housed refugees from Southeast Asia, Cuba and New Orleans in decades past.

Fort Chaffee was the only place in the state known to the office of Gov. Asa Hutchinson being assessed for refugees in Arkansas, according to Shealyn Sowers, communications director and spokesperson for the governor.

Hutchinson on Monday said he supports Afghan refugees in Arkansas.