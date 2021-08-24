Class 5A Five games to watch

Magnolia vs. Harrison (Friday at Harding University, Searcy)

It's hard to get a better nonconference matchup than the one between two of the top teams within the same classification. Each squad came up shy of reaching the Class 5A title game a year ago -- the Panthers were routed by Pulaski Academy in the quarters, and Little Rock Christian blew past the Goblins a week later in the semis. Harrison won last year's season-opening matchup 42-35.

Magnolia at Camden Fairview (Oct. 8)

While it's unclear how the 5A-South Conference will shake out this fall, these two sides will be fighting for the top spot along with Texarkana and Hot Springs Lakeside. They'll each open conference play with matchups against those teams before this Week 7 tussle. It's by no means guaranteed to be a conference-title decider, but the winner could seize control of the race.

Wynne at Batesville (Oct. 15)

The state semifinalist Yellowjackets are expected to be slightly down this season, but the two top teams in the 5A-East a year ago will be the favorites in their conference once again. Wynne has to replace left tackle Terry Wells but returns a pair of foundational players in Carl Washington and Tyrell Johnson. The Yellowjackets rolled past the Pioneers 49-20 last fall at home, but they'll have to go to Batesville if they want to make it three consecutive wins against their rivals.

Harrison at Vilonia (Oct. 15)

It's difficult to pick the toughest game on the Goblins' conference schedule, but you have to look at this matchup as a possibility. The Eagles have one of the best senior quarterbacks in the state in Austin Myers, and Harrison will have to replace several veterans from last year's state semifinalist squad. The Goblins cruised to a 48-16 win when they met in Harrison last season.

Little Rock Christian at Pulaski Academy (Oct. 22)

It's a tradition: These two sides have played in the Class 5A state title game each of the past three years, with the Warriors snapping a run of four consecutive PA championships in 2018 before Pulaski Academy won the past two crowns. This game will feature a new twist on the rivalry with former Bruin Coach Kevin Kelley now departed for the college ranks.