Class 5A players to watch

OL Andrew Chamblee and DT Nico Davillier, Maumelle, seniors

The Nos. 3 and 5 recruits in Arkansas, respectively, according to the 247Sports composite rankings give the Hornets some real heft in the trenches. Chamblee and Davillier, both Razorback commitments and 2020 second-team All-Arkansas Preps honorees, are top-500 prospects in the country. They have not reached the state quarterfinals in their high school careers yet.

OT Timothy Dawn, Camden Fairview, senior

At 6-5 and 280 pounds, Dawn is a presence for the Cardinals, helping them make the round of 16 in last year's postseason. Although Camden Fairview will be in a deep 5A-South Conference, Dawn -- who committed to Baylor over offers from Arizona State, Missouri, Arkansas State and Kansas -- will anchor an offense that averaged just under 33 points per game in 2020.

RB Joseph Himon, Pulaski Academy, senior

The Northwestern commitment is the star of a Bruin offense that will be looking to carry Pulaski Academy to a third consecutive state title. Himon earned first-team All-Arkansas Preps honors last fall after averaging more than 230 all-purpose yards per game and accounting for 32 touchdowns. He'll be the primary target after the Bruins lost several offensive pieces from 2020.

QB Austin Myers, Vilonia, senior

A two-sport athlete for the Eagles, Myers is a three-star recruit and the 22nd-ranked player in the state per 247Sports. Although Myers holds offers from only Middle Tennessee State and Kansas, part of that is because he was injured much of last season. The 6-4 quarterback played in just three games and attempted only 59 passes. He'll be the leader for a Vilonia side looking for its first state title.