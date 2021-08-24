Class 5A Super Six

Super Six

No. 1 Pulaski Academy

Coach Anthony Lucas

Conference 5A-Central

2020 record 13-0

Key returners QB Charlie Fiser (Sr., 6-1, 201), RB Joseph Himon (Sr., 5-9, 175), LB Mason Schueck (Sr., 6-2, 220)

Noteworthy This will be the first season for the Bruins without former Coach Kevin Kelley, who departed for Presbyterian College in the spring, since 1997. ... Pulaski Academy will look to continue its quest to match Little Rock Central as the only schools in Arkansas history with multiple stretches of at least four straight state titles. The Bruins won the previous two season. ... The Bruins are hoping junior Jaylin McKinney can pick up some of the slack for the departed Cooper White and Jalyn Witcher, their top two wideouts last year.

Schedule

Aug. 27 at Joe T. Robinson

Sept. 3 Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Madison, Miss.)

Sept. 10 at Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Sept. 24 Watson Chapel*

Oct. 1 Liberty Christian (Argyle, Texas)

Oct. 8 at White Hall*

Oct. 15 at Maumelle*

Oct. 22 Little Rock Christian*

Oct. 29 Beebe*

Nov. 5 at Jacksonville*

*5A-Central Conference game

No. 2 Little Rock Christian

Coach Eric Cohu

Conference 5A-Central

2020 record 9-3

Key returners RB Jayvean Dyer-Jones (Sr., 5-9, 190), QB Walker White (So., 6-3, 200), LB Slate Wilkerson (Sr., 6-3, 215)

Noteworthy The Warriors are replacing both coordinators after DC Lance Clark left to take the head coaching job at Marion, and OC Johnathan Stone exited coaching in late July. ... Little Rock Christian is in flux at the kicker spot after 2020 All-Arkansas Preps honoree Isaiah Hankins headed to Baylor this fall. ... The Warriors have dropped three straight against Pulaski Academy since edging the Bruins in the 2019 regular season.

Schedule

Aug. 27 at Little Rock Central

Sept. 3 Searcy

Sept. 10 at Magnolia

Sept. 17 at Center Hill (Olive Branch, Miss.)

Sept. 24 Maumelle*

Oct. 1 White Hall*

Oct. 8 at Beebe*

Oct. 22 at Pulaski Academy*

Oct. 29 Jacksonville*

Nov. 4 at Watson Chapel*

*5A-Central Conference game

No. 3 Harrison

Coach Joel Wells

Conference 5A-West

2020 record 12-2

Key returners WR/S Dylan Block (Sr., 5-9, 160), RB/S Beck Jones (Jr., 5-11, 190), QB Logan Plumlee (Sr., 6-2, 160)

Noteworthy After falling to Siloam Springs in early September, the Goblins went on a 10-game winning streak before Little Rock Christian topped them in the Class 5A semifinals. ... Plumlee will replace Cole Keylon under center a year after Keylon led Harrison in both passing and rushing. ... The Goblins have won just one state championship in school history, taking the crown in 1999.

Schedule

Aug. 27 vs. Magnolia (at Harding University)

Sept. 3 at Mountain Home

Sept. 10 Siloam Springs

Sept. 24 Farmington*

Oct. 1 at Alma*

Oct. 8 Greenbrier*

Oct. 15 at Vilonia*

Oct. 22 Morrilton*

Oct. 29 at Clarksville*

Nov. 5 Pea Ridge*

*5A-West Conference game

No. 4 Magnolia

Coach Mark King

Conference 5A-South

2020 record 9-3

Key returners QB/LB Dalen Blanchard (Jr., 5-7, 170), RB/LB Kendrick Carey (Sr., 5-8, 185), LB DeRay Williams (Sr., 6-1, 225)

Noteworthy The Panthers were one of three 5A-South teams to reach the quarters a year ago -- Magnolia was routed by Pulaski Academy 53-22. ... With Blanchard and Carey back, the Panthers retain the core of an offense that dropped 76 points on Greenbrier in a second-round playoff game last fall. ... With a title, Magnolia would become the 30th school to win at least five state championships in Arkansas history.

Schedule

Aug, 27 vs. Harrison (at Harding University)

Sept. 3 Crossett

Sept. 10 Little Rock Christian

Sept. 17 at El Dorado

Sept. 24 at Texarkana*

Oct. 1 Hot Springs Lakeside*

Oct. 8 at Camden Fairview*

Oct. 15 Hot Springs*

Oct. 29 De Queen*

Nov. 5 Hope*

*5A-South Conference game

No. 5 Camden Fairview

Coach Jacob Monden

Conference 5A-South

2020 record 6-6

Key returners RB Ja'Coriae Brown (Sr., 6-0, 190), OT Timothy Dawn (Sr., 6-4, 290), QB/WR Martavius Thomas (Jr., 5-8, 150)

Noteworthy Thomas, despite passing only 45 times last fall, completed 60% of his attempts and racked up a passer rating of 117.2. ... The Cardinals lost their Nos. 1 and 2 rushers from 2020, seniors Reshard Clardy and Erik Hall, who combined for nearly 1,200 yards. ... The Camden Fairview defense, which limited opponents to fewer than 16 points per game, is replacing its top five tacklers from a year ago.

Schedule

Aug. 27 at Arkadelphia

Sept. 2 El Dorado

Sept. 10 Hamburg

Sept. 17 at Watson Chapel

Sept. 24 at Hot Springs Lakeside*

Oct. 1 Texarkana*

Oct. 8 Magnolia*

Oct. 15 at De Queen*

Oct. 22 at Hope*

Oct. 29 Hot Springs*

*5A-South Conference game

No. 6 Hot Springs Lakeside

Coach Jared McBride

Conference 5A-South

2020 record 7-4

Key returners RB/S Chance Cross (Sr., 5-6, 168), WR/S Chase Cross (Sr., 5-11, 170), LB Pierce Smalley (Sr., 5-11, 186)

Noteworthy The Rams' season opener at Lake Hamilton could be a tone-setter -- they've lost to the rival Wolves in three consecutive seasons. ... 6-4 senior QB Jordan Mills will be taking over for Will Ross, who passed for 23 touchdowns and 2,087 yards last fall.

Schedule

Aug. 27 at Lake Hamilton

Sept. 3 Sheridan

Sept. 10 Watson Chapel

Sept. 17 Malvern

Sept. 24 Camden Fairview*

Oct. 1 at Magnolia*

Oct. 8 at Texarkana*

Oct. 15 Hope*

Oct. 22 at De Queen*

Nov. 5 at Hot Springs*

*5A-South Conference game