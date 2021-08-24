Covid claims fireman in PB

No one ever had any bad things to say about Cory Collins, Pine Bluff’s fire chief said.

“He was a joy to work with,” Chief Shauwn Howell said. “He was always a smiling individual. He was a good-spirited person. I call him a sponge, soaking up information and trying to get better. A model individual, something everyone can aspire to be.” On Saturday, the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department announced via Facebook that Collins, a nine-year veteran, died due to covid-19. Collins was 32, according to Howell.

Collins grew up in the White Hall area, the chief said, and began his career with the department on July 9, 2012. He was assigned to Station 6 in the Dollarway section of Pine Bluff and worked on the “A” shift.

Collins last worked Aug. 4, Howell said. He died 17 days later.

“It’s very much a shock to me and the department,” Howell said. “For someone to lose his life at age 32, it’s taken us by surprise. I’m pleased with the togetherness the people are showing. That is a good feeling to have that the department is working together to get through this and help the family.” Howell said department personnel are praying for Collins’ family and supporting them. The department also asked for thoughts and prayers for the family, friends and co-workers of Collins “during this extremely difficult time.” “That’s our main focus, to be there for his family,” Howell said. “He’s gone but not forgotten, but we’re going to be there for these times. I feel good about what’s been shown already that everybody’s on board to do what needs to be done.” A memorial service for Collins will be held Friday at 6 p.m. at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road, in White Hall. Masks are required.

Collins’ death came as a member of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department remains hospitalized with covid-19.

Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said Monday Lt. Kaylon McDaniel was “still fighting” after having a “pretty good night with no issues.” The department said in a Facebook post McDaniel has been hospitalized since July 10, adding he is intubated and placed in a medically induced coma.

A GoFundMe account to support McDaniel has been established: https://gofund.me/e844754c