Marriage Licenses

Joshua Nobles, 37, and Katharina Wright, 34, both of Cabot.

Saxon Whitehead, 27, and Angela Morgan, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Gabriel Miller, 35, and Charisma Thomas, 35, both of Little Rock.

Kaitlyn Melton, 22, and Brandon Ransom, Jr., 24, both of Jacksonville.

Joshua Depriest, 30, and Trisha Tubbs, 30, both of Sherwood.

Charles Duncan, 47, and Crystal Beshears, 43, both of Little Rock.

Nicholas Defauw, 39, and Amber Kittrell, 26, both of Jacksonville.

Johnnie Lightfoot, 49, and Rose Webb, 60, both of Little Rock.

Maxwell Taylor, 34, and Mary Hargraves, 28, both of Little Rock.

Anthony Wise, 28, and Katia Bautista Martinez, both of Sherwood.

Tanner Chester, 25, and Lauren Pace, 25, both of Little Rock.

Felicia Madison, 49, of Maywood, Ill., and Paul McMillon, 57, of Chicago, Ill.

Cole Wise, 26, and Patricia Zorrilla, 25, both of Sherwood.

Austin Gisler, 28, and Alexandria Lutz, 28, both of Kingman, Ariz.

Bryant Escobedo, 20, and Vivian Medrano Donis, 19, both of North Little Rock.

David Barkley, 37, and Linda Ryerson, 39, both of Austin.

Brian Bowden, 26, of Enola, and Kaitlyn Dalhke, 25, of Little Rock.

Thomas Pate, 38, and Jenny Mack, 38, both of Little Rock.

Luis Yanez Hernandez, 32, and Beatriz Walle Garcia, 39, both of Heber Springs.

Reganne Heffelfinger, 22, of Ashland, Ohio, and Aidan Graham, 22, of Jacksonville.

Jose Hernandez Arias, 34, and Lizel Pena Garcia, 26, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-2742 Jacqueline Arias v. Sergio Vazquez.

21-2744 Brittney Latina v. Kristian Latina.

21-2746 Claudia Kloosterman v. Chris Kloosterman.

21-2749 Ember Anderson v. Jason Anderson.

21-2750 Jeremy Kelso v. Nikita Kelso.

21-2752 Rachel Weatherly v. Terrence Jeter.

21-2757 Amber O'Tey v. Lasommer Henderson.

21-2759 Graham Beard v. Amy Beard.

21-2762 Paula Graves v. Brandon Graves.

GRANTED

20-1068 Charles Musgrave v. Kelly Musgrave.

20-3117 Antonio Buirse v. April Sherrill-Buirse.

21-1645 Timmy Caldwell v. Kristy Caldwell.

21-2270 Sarah Pine-Roberts v. Christopher Roberts.