Day's U.S. evacuees top 10,000 in Kabul

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. military reported its biggest day of evacuation flights out of Afghanistan by far on Monday, but deadly violence that has blocked many desperate evacuees from entering Kabul's airport persisted, and the Taliban signaled they might soon seek to shut down the evacuation.

Twenty-eight U.S. military flights ferried about 10,400 people to safety out of Taliban-held Afghanistan over the 24 hours that ended early Monday, a White House official said. The chief Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby, said the faster pace was in part because of coordination with Taliban commanders on getting evacuees to the airport.

"Thus far, and going forward, it does require constant coordination and deconfliction with the Taliban," Kirby said. "What we've seen is, this deconfliction has worked well in terms of allowing access and flow as well as reducing the overall size of the crowds just outside the airport."

With access still difficult, the U.S. military went beyond the airport to carry out another helicopter retrieval of Americans. U.S. officials said a military helicopter picked up 16 American citizens Monday and took them onto the airfield for evacuation. This was at least the second such rescue mission beyond the airport; Kirby said that on Thursday three Army helicopters picked up 169 Americans near a hotel just beyond the airport gate.

President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said at the White House that talks with the Taliban are continuing as the administration looks for additional ways to safely move more Americans and others to the airport.

"We are in talks with the Taliban on a daily basis through both political and security channels," he said, adding that ultimately it will be Biden's decision whether to continue operations beyond Aug. 31 -- next Tuesday.

In a reminder of the urgency felt amid a dizzying array of security threats to the evacuation effort, the Pentagon posted a video of a laser near the airport targeting a U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft and apparently attempting to disrupt the pilot during landing.

After more than a week of evacuations plagued by major obstacles, including Taliban forces and crushing crowds that are making approaching the airport difficult and dangerous, the number of people flown out met -- and exceeded -- U.S. projections for the first time. The count was more than twice the 3,900 flown out in the previous 24 hours on U.S. military planes.

Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 37,000 people.

200 PLANES

Army Gen. Stephen Lyons, head of U.S. Transportation Command, which manages the military aircraft that are executing the airlift, said at a Pentagon news conference that more than 200 planes are involved, including aerial refueling planes, and that arriving planes are spending less than an hour on the tarmac before loading and taking off. He said the nonstop mission is taking a toll on aircrews.

"They're tired," Lyons said. "They're probably exhausted in some cases."

In a positive note, Lyons said that in addition to the widely reported case of an Afghan woman giving birth aboard a U.S. evacuation aircraft, two other babies have been born in similar circumstances. He did not provide details.

The Pentagon said it has added a fourth U.S. military base, in New Jersey, to three others -- in Virginia, Texas and Wisconsin -- that are prepared to temporarily house Afghans. Maj. Gen. Hank Williams, the Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations, told reporters there are now about 1,200 Afghans at those bases. The four combined are capable of housing as many as 25,000 evacuees, Kirby said.

Afghan evacuees continued to arrive at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C. A bus carried some of the latest arrivals from Dulles to another site for what would be one of many processing stops before they reach new homes in the United States.

Exhaustion clouded the faces of many of the adults.

How does it feel to be here, a journalist asked one man. "We are safe," he answered.

An older woman sank with relief into an offered wheelchair, and a little girl carried by an older boy shaded her eyes to look around curiously. It was an interim stop for what had been a grueling struggle over days for many to get flights out of what is now Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

The scramble to evacuate left most arrivals carrying only a bookbag or purse, or a plastic shopping bag of belongings. Some arrived for their new lives empty-handed.

DEADLINE NEAR

Biden said Sunday that he would not rule out extending the evacuation beyond Aug. 31, the date he had set for completing the withdrawal of U.S. troops. But he has also said, "Our hope is we will not have to extend."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to press Biden for an extension to get out the maximum possible number of foreigners and Afghan allies. The president is to face the nation's G-7 allies in a virtual summit on Afghanistan today.

However, a Taliban spokesman warned that the United States would be crossing a "red line" if the Biden administration keeps troops in Afghanistan past its declared deadline.

"If they extend it, that means they are extending occupation ... . It will create mistrust between us," Suhail Shaheen told Sky News in an interview from Doha, Qatar, that aired Monday. "If they are intent on continuing the occupation, it will provoke a reaction," the Taliban spokesman said.

The warning signaled that the Taliban could insist on shutting down the airlifts in just over a week. Lawmakers, refugee groups, veterans' organizations and U.S. allies have said ending the evacuation then could strand countless Afghans and foreigners still hoping for flights out.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have asked the White House to provide more details on plans to safely get all Americans out of Afghanistan as the Taliban expands its control. Biden has said that it is his goal to get all Americans -- as well as those who have assisted the U.S. effort in the country -- to the United States safely as soon as possible.

Dozens of veterans' services organizations are urging Biden to follow through on evacuating Afghan allies who are under threat from the Taliban, saying that not doing so will harm the United States' reputation.

AMERICANS' NUMBER UNKNOWN

National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday defended the administration's efforts.

"We've contacted Americans still in Afghanistan by email, by phone, by text to give them specific instructions," Sullivan told reporters. "We have developed a method to safely and efficiently transfer groups of American citizens onto the airfield for operational reasons. I'm not going to go into further detail on this."

He said the administration does not know the exact number of Americans waiting to leave Afghanistan, because it does not have a precise record of the number of Americans still there.

"When Americans have come to Afghanistan over the years, we asked them to register with the embassy," he said. "Many have left without de-registering. Others never register at all. That is their right, of course, and it's our responsibility to find them, which we are now doing hour by hour."

"In the days remaining, we believe we have the wherewithal to get out the American citizens who want to leave Kabul," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Robert Burns, Ellen Knickmeyer, Aamer Madhani, Lolita C. Baldor, Hope Yen, Alexandra Jaffe, James LaPorta, Jonathan Lemire and Matthew Lee of The Associated Press; and by Rachel Pannett, Ellen Francis, Haq Nawaz Khan and Erin Cunningham of The Washington Post.

In this Aug. 22, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a child waits with her family to board a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor, Joint Staff Operations, speaks about the situation in Afghanistan during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

In this Aug. 22, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command provides assistance during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

In this Aug. 22, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, A Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command gives a high five to a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

In this Aug. 22, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command provides sunscreen to a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the full FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)