Despite stereotypes, not all Republicans the same

Myron Means, large carnivore program coordinator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, will host a seminar on bears and bear hunting at 6 p.m. today at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center in Fort Smith and at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale.

“Arkansas was once known as the bear state because of all the bears that were here when settlers first arrived,” Means said. “That population was all but wiped out, but after many decades of relocations and conservation efforts, we have one of the most robust black bear populations in the country again.”

Means will present every aspect of hunting Arkansas bears from scouting and bear behavior, to field preparation for the hunt and care of bears once killed.

Participants will get a crash course in bear physiology and what motivates bears during hunting season.

“Bear hunting really is all about finding food,” Means said. “They don’t have a rut during the fall like deer, but are about to go into their den cycle, so they’re focused on one thing, eating.”

Means will help hunters increase their chances of harvesting a bear with tactics developed for hunters on private or public land.

“We’ll cover baiting sites and how to pattern bears on private land,” Means said. “But we’ll also cover public land hunting, where baiting is not allowed.”

Finding bears on public land requires much more scouting work. Means said if acorns and other foods are plentiful, the bears will not need to move much to eat. During low mast years, they’ll move more and focus harder on particular trees that may still be producing acorns.

“The secret is finding these sites and scouting them without disturbing bears that may be feeding,” Means said. “Bears are much less forgiving than deer. If you bust them out scouting, they won’t be back.”

