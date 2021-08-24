Doves kick off fall hunting seasons

The traditional kickoff for hunting seasons happens Sept. 4 as hunters take to the field in pursuit of doves.

Most hunters will simply find a likely looking grain field or other feeding area and have a seat on a bucket along the perimeter and hope a few fast flying doves pass within range. This technique can provide some action, but a more tactical approach to dove hunting can yield a heavier game bag.

With the investment of a little scouting time, the hunt can be much more enjoyable and effective.

Dove concentrations are usually very visible and a drive through the countryside may reveal areas holding populations of birds. Birds on high-line wires or along the roadsides picking up gravel are the first signs of a promising area. One or two birds might entice a slow down, but bird numbers of 10 to 15 will give a better indication that there is a concentration nearby.

The observation should become a little more focused once a general area that has bird activity has been found. Watch the birds for a period of time and try to determine the general flight path. This could give a clue to a feeding, loafing or watering location.

One important note, most of the dove hunting in Arkansas takes place on private land, so permission to use the property is essential. It might take some legwork to find ownership and get permission, so figure that step into the scouting plan.

A dove field is much like a fishing lake. Some areas are more productive than others. Taking a few minutes to identify these areas can drastically improve success. A quick glance around the field edges may reveal corridors doves are using to enter and exit the field. Any gap in a treeline is a possible crossing that doves would likely use. Dead trees along the border are often dove magnets as well.

There will be areas in the field that will attract more doves than other areas. Low spots tend to draw doves better than the higher sections of a field. Grassy, weedy patches out in the field will also often attract doves because that area can provide a variety of seeds on which the birds like to feed.

Another factor to consider in choosing a specific hunting location in the field is the ability to hide. Doves are not overly skittish, but they will try to avoid anything in a field that looks out of place. A little camouflage and some natural cover will increase success in any dove field.

Any shotgun can be an effective dove gun and light load ammunition is the choice of most dove hunters. Guns must be plugged to hold no more than three shells. Many hunters will use a light vest to carry ammo and harvested doves as well as a bucket or stool to sit on while waiting in the field. A spinning wing dove decoy can be an effective tool to get the doves a little closer and provide a higher percentage shot.