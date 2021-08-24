EDITORIAL: However, one drug to avoid ...

Speaking of the FDA, on Saturday its media people issued this unusual warning: "You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it."

That comes after reports out of Mississippi in which the state health department said more than 70 percent of the recent calls to its poison center came after people took the drug Ivermectin. It's often used to treat against parasites. In livestock. And dogs. And cats.

Officials say certain folks think they can take it as a preventative for covid-19.

No. Covid-19 isn't a parasite. People aren't cows. Or dogs. Or cats.

There is a medicine against covid-19. It's called a vaccine. Every pharmacy has the shots. Go there for treatment. Not livestock supply stores.

Mercy.