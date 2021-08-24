ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Long Island Medium to do more than mediate in October show

Medium experience

Theresa Caputo, from TLC's show "Long Island Medium," will share personal stories and explain how her gift works for "Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience," 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Tickets are $43.75-$103.75 via Ticketmaster.com. Buying a ticket does not guarantee a reading.

Banking on park

Stone Bank has donated $10,000 to Arkansas State Parks to fund music programming at Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View. The bank's donation helps sponsor summer and fall music festivals (the Bluegrass & Fried Chicken Music Festival Aug. 6-7 and the Stringband Music & Arts Festival, Oct. 15-16) and "Ozark Highlands Radio," a weekly public radio program and podcast produced at the park.

Live, virtual concerts

Citing audience safety concerns amid the surge in covid-19, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will offer its six 2021-22 Masterworks concert pairs live at Robinson Center Performance Hall and virtually, available to all ticket holders on the Saturday following the concert weekend.

"We know that many of our patrons want the option to once again enjoy a safe, in-person evening with the symphony, but also appreciate the flexibility to have that experience in the safety of their own home right now," says orchestra CEO Christina Littlejohn.

Season ticket holders, members and single-ticket holders will have access to the virtual Masterworks concerts for one month. The virtual concerts will become available for single-ticket purchases beginning Sept. 7.

The lineup:

◼️ "The Firebird," Oct. 2-3

◼️ "Beethoven & Blue Jeans," Nov. 6-7

◼️ "Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto," Jan. 29-30

◼️ "Gil Shaham Plays Barber's Violin Concerto," Feb. 26-27

◼️"Mozart & Strauss," April 9-10

◼️ "New World Symphony," May 14-15.

The orchestra will continue to monitor the covid-19 situation as the season progresses. Musicians must provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test before participating. The concert hall has a recently installed air filtration system and new hand-washing and sanitizing stations. All concertgoers, vaccinated and unvaccinated, must wear masks while on public property, which includes the Robinson Center. Call (501) 666-1761 or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.