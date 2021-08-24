Evacuations the focus, Harris says

SINGAPORE -- Vice President Kamala Harris asserted Monday that the U.S. must maintain its focus on evacuating Americans and vulnerable Afghans and shouldn't get distracted by questions over what went wrong in the chaotic U.S. exit from Afghanistan.

Speaking at a news conference in Singapore, Harris repeatedly declined to engage when asked what she felt should have been done differently in the withdrawal.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzFW-Pn0wMQ]

"There's no question there will be and should be a robust analysis of what has happened, but right now there's no question that our focus has to be on evacuating American citizens, Afghans who worked with us and vulnerable Afghans, including women and children," she said.

Harris took questions alongside Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong after they met for about two hours to discuss issues ranging from the covid-19 response to cybersecurity and supply chain cooperation. The news conference was dominated by Afghanistan, after the U.S. withdrawal sparked concerns about America's commitments to its allies globally.

Harris' visit to Singapore and Vietnam this week is seen as the first real test of the Biden administration's ability to reassure key allies of its resolve.

Lee offered his country's support for the U.S. decision to withdraw and said Singapore was grateful for the U.S. efforts to combat terrorism in Afghanistan. He also offered the U.S. the use of Singapore's military transport aircraft to help with the evacuation, and said the country is now watching what the U.S. does next.

"What matters is how the U.S. repositions itself in the Asia Pacific, engages the broader region and continues to fight against terrorism, because that will determine the perceptions of the countries of the U.S.' global priorities and of its strategic intentions," he said.

Later Monday, speaking to sailors on a U.S. Navy combat ship at Singapore's Changi naval base, Harris expressed gratitude for the U.S. soldiers and embassy staff working in an "incredibly challenging and dangerous environment" to evacuate Afghanistan.

Harris' trip is aimed at broadening cooperation with Singapore and Vietnam to offer a counterweight to China's growing influence in the region.

On Monday, the vice president's office announced a series of new agreements with Singapore aimed at combating cyberthreats, tackling climate change, addressing the pandemic and alleviating supply chain issues.

On cybersecurity, the Treasury and Defense Departments and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have each written a memorandum of understanding with their Singapore counterparts expanding information sharing and training to combat cyberthreats.

The two nations also agreed to cooperate more closely to track covid-19 variants and engage in research on treatments. And the Department of Commerce is joining with the Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry to create a partnership focused on strengthening trade throughout a handful of key industries.

The White House announced additional agreements between the two nations fostering cooperation on space exploration and defense issues. The announcements came Monday after Harris met with Singapore President Halimah Yacob and the prime minister.

VIETNAM LOCKDOWN

Meanwhile, Vietnam's largest metropolis, Ho Chi Minh City, went into a tightened lockdown Monday to battle its worst outbreak of the coronavirus, just a day ahead of Harris' arrival.

The city has mobilized police and army troops to enforce the lockdown and to deliver food and other necessities to each household, city authorities announced. Under the stricter measures imposed for at least two weeks, people in high-risk districts are not allowed to leave their homes.

"People must absolutely stay put, isolate from each other, from house to house, from community to community," Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said as the restrictions were announced last week.

Harris is scheduled to hold talks with Vietnamese leaders including Chinh on the covid-19 situation, as well as regional security issues and economic cooperation, the state-owned Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

Her visit will be to the capital, Hanoi, which is more than 700 miles north of Ho Chi Minh City but is also under lockdown.

The visit is sure to spotlight the aid Washington has been able to offer Vietnam during the pandemic.

The U.S. has been Vietnam's largest donor of vaccines, sending 5 million doses of Moderna. And Vietnam has signed commercial agreements with U.S. vaccine makers Moderna and Pfizer to secure at least 80 million doses toward its effort to inoculate 70% of its population with at least one shot by the first quarter of next year.

Harris is scheduled to attend the inauguration in Hanoi of an office of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Information for this article was contributed by Alexandra Jaffe and Hau Dinh of The Associated Press.