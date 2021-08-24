Fayetteville promotions board to discuss selling Civil War-era house

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Advertising and Promotion Commission will explore its options to sell the historic Walker-Stone House it purchased in 2016.

The commission bought the Civil War-era house west of the downtown square for $750,000 in 2016. At the time, commissioners discussed potentially moving the city's tourism bureau offices there or turning the house into some kind of event or museum space.

Since then, the city's tourism bureau has helped host a number of art exhibitions and galleries and events at the space.

International artists created sculptures of two deer fighting on the lawn out of trash, as well as a mural inside, as part of Experience Fayetteville's Green Candy public art event in 2017. Experience Fayetteville is the city's tourism bureau and is governed by the commission.

University of Arkansas School of Art students held a three-month residency in 2018 at the house. The commission heard at least five proposals over the years from different groups about long-term uses for the space, but none came to fruition.

Previous ideas on the home's long-term purpose had something missing in the way of financial resources, staff capacity or alignment with the commission's mission to promote the city, said Molly Rawn, chief executive officer for Experience Fayetteville. The pandemic's impact on tourism revenue also played a role in the decision to explore selling, she said.

"This house is an important part of Fayetteville history, and I don't want to diminish that," Rawn said. "But I don't know that we are the best suited to continue to take care of it."

The commission spent about $285,000 on renovations, repairs and utility bills for the house. Work included a new roof, air conditioning units, a remodel of its annex, safety and access measures; landscaping and removal of dead trees that threatened the structure.

Rawn told the commission Monday during its online meeting that she wanted to speak with the commission's attorney, Vince Chadick, on the legalities of selling the home. She said she envisioned some kind of a bidding process in which the commission could prioritize proposals from interested buyers and their intended use of the property.

"What I don't want to see -- and what no one wants to see -- is for it to sell and be torn down, or for it to sell and have something happen there that isn't additive to our downtown culture or tourism value," Rawn said.

Commission chairwoman Katherine Kinney said now is a good time to explore what it would mean to put the home up for sale. She supported putting stipulations on a future buyer, but wanted to understand the legal options first.

"It's a great space, but I struggle with how we're using it," said Kinney, regional director of sales for the Graduate Hotel. "I think understanding what options we have would be a great way for us to move forward."

Rawn said she would bring an item outlining options for the commission's meeting next month.

The home was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1970. It, along with a handful of other houses in the city, is an outstanding example of residential design in the 1840s and 1850s, according to the National Register application. The Washington County Historical Society placed a marker in 1965 outside the house detailing its history.

Dustin Seaton, first vice president of the Historical Society, said he hoped to see the home's local history preserved as much as possible.

"Having a unique property like that in downtown Fayetteville -- we would definitely want to see the preservation, upkeep and the maintenance of the building happen regardless of if it goes on the market," he said.