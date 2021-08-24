Ford gets 100,000 reservations for yet-to-be-built hybrid pickup

Ford Motor Co. has confirmed 100,000 reservations so far for its all-new little 2022 Maverick pickup that hasn't been built yet.

The hybrid compact pickup was just revealed in June, and it's the only pickup with a hybrid base model.

The most reservations have come from consumers in California, Texas and Florida -- specifically Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston and Orlando.

When the Maverick was revealed on June 8, consumers could go to the website to place a nonbinding reservation, which basically flags dealers who consider the alert a hard lead for follow up. Some reservations have converted to orders, but Ford is not releasing details yet.

The Free Press made cold calls to Ford dealers in Florida, Texas and Michigan and discovered: One couple has already sold their car while they wait. A salesman who averages 30,000 miles a year said he can't afford not to own a pickup that has a fuel efficiency rating up to 40 miles per gallon. A 5-foot-tall woman with a history of being loyal to Honda said an affordable and comfortable small pickup truck is just too good to resist.

A dealer in Texas says the conversion rate from reservations to orders is steady.

"This is very exciting for us," said Sam Pack, president and CEO of Pack Auto Group based in the Dallas metro area. "We had just under 700 reservations in our four dealerships. That's exceptionally strong. We're converting at about a 25-30% rate right now. That's significant."

Wayne Tipton, 60, a salesman from Jacksonville, Fla., will trade in a 2012 Ford Escape and add a new Maverick to a family lineup that includes an F-150, a Ford Explorer SUV and his daughter's Subaru Forester compact SUV.

"Sometimes you need to put stuff in the back. A truck is more flexible," said Tipton. "Probably the overriding reason? The hybrid model. When I saw it, I said, 'Man, that might be exactly what I'm looking for.'"

Meanwhile, Cathy Gall alerted her husband to the new pickup after doing early research on YouTube.

"For many many years, I've wanted a pickup truck but I had reservations about big trucks. I not only didn't need all that, I'm short. And I have an 80-year-old mother and I didn't want her using the side rails to get in. I've always really liked the Toyota Tacoma, but their price isn't great for what they are."

The Tacoma starts around $26,400 and gets up to 23 miles per gallon.

"I'm not pulling cattle," Gall said. "I needed something more practically suited to somebody who was loading up the furniture from the Goodwill to refinish. This price point was amazing. I said to my husband, 'I think I want a new truck from Ford, a Maverick.' And he said, 'What's that?'"