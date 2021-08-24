Game & Fish exhibitin Expo's spotlight

The community is invited to visit the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's mobile aquarium and regional educator Laura Rogers at the SouthArk Outdoor Expo.

The expo will be held from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Sept. 11, at the El Dorado Conference Center at El Dorado, according to the Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Newsletter.

People can enjoy a full day of hands-on activities, live entertainment, contests, activities and exhibits for outdoor enthusiasts, families and children. Admission is one canned or packaged food item per person, which will be given to a local food pantry.

The Game and Fish mobile aquarium gives Arkansans the opportunity to see some of the state's native fish, ranging from small sunfish to giant blue catfish. Aquatic turtles will also be on display at the aquarium, and attendants are available to offer facts about the species in the tank.

Rogers has been the Game and Fish regional educator for southeast Arkansas for 20 years. In addition to teaching students and teachers through programs such as Project WILD and the Arkansas National Archery in the Schools Program, she has been instrumental in introducing people in her community to Arkansas wildlife, according to the newsletter.

Contests will include the Delek Hero 5K Run/Walk, Withrow Family Rib Cook-off with cash prizes, and an auto show. Live music will be performing throughout the day. A full day of hands-on activities and exhibits will take place. Plus, a chainsaw wood carving demonstration, student art show, target shooting, archery, kids world, craft vendors and food trucks.

A special ceremony will be held at the 911 Arkansas Memorial at 9:30 a.m. in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 World Trade Center attacks.

Due to the rise in covid-19 cases in Arkansas, facemasks will be required in all indoor facilities at the outdoor expo.

To enter contests or register as a vendor/exhibitor, people may visit www.southarkexpo.com.