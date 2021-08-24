Happy birthday (Aug. 24): You'll take bold steps into fresh experiences and new relationships. Saying yes will lead to work that's not always easy, but you'll be glad you took on a responsibility when you reap rewards you weren't even expecting. An unusual trade lands you in a powerful position.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get excited about what you want without worrying about the price tag. There's a certain flexibility factor built into the cost of things. There are arrangements to be had and deals to be made.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You keep returning to someone. This is about more than the utility of the relationship. There is a deeper need being fulfilled than can be seen on the surface — a trigger to reliable satisfaction.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There are those who feel the need to be first. Let them. First is sometimes the power position, but more often not. True power grows when you settle in wherever you happen to be and work from there.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your contribution is vital to the success of the mission. The most important move you can make now is the move to understand what everyone else is giving so you can cater your gift accordingly.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your surroundings bleed into your imagination, which animates your behaviors, which contribute to your surroundings. Use this circle of influence. Put yourself in a beautiful location, or beautify the location you're in.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Although you're not trying to say anything new or point to any profound truth of the scene that no one else is seeing, these things will occur naturally and silently when you bring the whole of you into attendance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It's OK to get weird and messy. Your best friends and most ardent supporters are those who are unfazed by the wildness because they're confident in their abilities to handle the grittiness of life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The same degree to which you are willing to step outside the expectations of your people is the degree to which you will fascinate them. This isn't about delivering beyond what they want; it's about bravely doing what you want.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Musing is an activity, and so are its cousins: thinking, dreaming and scheming. The luckiest and most restorative thing you can do now is spend a block of time on absolutely no activity — not even thinking.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A problem having to do with money, responsibility or children will be alleviated. Since these are also the topics which typically cause couples to argue, the solution also injects peace into a relationship.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The group agrees, and maybe that's not good. Too many "yes" people make for a bland experience. Invite a rebel into the mix, and then brace yourself for the ride.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): These periods of rest between events are essential to your well-being. Recovery isn't a lazy transition; it's a real and necessary part of health. Respect the work being done under the surface of life.

VENUS OPPOSITION TO NEPTUNE

Love doesn’t depend on explanation. It lands like love, and it is; or it doesn’t, and it’s not. Love has movement and impact beyond what words can express. Love shows somehow. A description of an internal process is something, but it is not love. Dare to enact your interpretation as the Venus opposition to Neptune muses on about love.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I am haunted by love. When I fall in love, the person has such an impact on my life that I see their face in the clouds, their name in my alphabet soup… The person is in my head, and I lose all concentration for my work in favor of fantasizing about our next encounter. Also, it should be noted that half the time, the person is somehow out of reach (taken or, for whatever reason, it just wouldn’t work in reality). Other people don’t tend to fall so hard. Why am I like this?”

A: Sounds like Neptune is prominent in your chart. Neptune is the higher spiritual octave of Venus. Especially attuned to the subtleties and sensitivities at play in love, those under the influence of Neptune experience an elevated sense of the transcendent thereafter in love. Unfortunately, this may manifest as a longing for a person or figure just out of reach — they’re married, a celebrity or the like — at least until we learn to understand the nature of our incomplete longing. Neptune provokes intoxicating self-forgetfulness (the rogue lulled the gods to sleep with glamour, wine, poetry and ecstatic bliss). Yet, the other side of this self-forgetfulness is spiritual remembrance. If you’re yearning for a love just out of reach, consider entertaining other paths to happiness, too, such as spirituality, artmaking, active fantasy and dance.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Forever known for his role as Ron Weasley of the “Harry Potter” franchise, Rupert Grint is also a television series veteran by now, most recently with the thriller series “Servant.” Grint was born when the sun and Mercury were in Virgo, suggesting a stellar work ethic and winning attitude. These Virgo placements bode well for child stars, immunizing them against the slings and arrows of celebrity adulthood.