Disaster all around

The debacle in Afghanistan that President Biden said could not have been handled better is, I believe, the worst foreign-policy decision of the last 20 years. It might even be worse that the decision to go into Afghanistan. The fact that we withdrew the troops before we got all the people out that we wanted to get out is beyond belief. Any commander knows and history teaches us that you get the people out before you take out the troops. You don't want to have to send them back in. Any commander also knows you don't leave weapons for the other side to take and use; you either take them with you or you destroy them.

The last two speeches clearly show that Joe can barely read a teleprompter, and he can't answer questions. I believe he is without a doubt the most corrupt president of the last 120 years and probably the worst president in history. He has wrecked foreign policy, lost control of the southern border, done all he can to wreck the energy production in this country, and with the reckless spending is trying to bankrupt the entire country.

MIKE SCOTT

Benton

Delegate hard chores

Joe Biden inherited a mess: pandemic, divided America, immigration snafu, revenue shortfall, rising national deficit and debt, GOP misinformation campaign ... the list goes on and on. Biden's efforts to add calmness, empathy and reason to the national dialogue has been exemplary; his appointment of certain "program czars" has simply not worked.

Vice President Kamala Harris was handed the chore of fixing the immigration problems on our southern border and, from research, reading and analyzing stories, she is doing a lousy job. New problems seem to pop up every day.

The program to create an immigration path to the U.S. for Afghan workers (and their families) who aided our troops, according to one in-depth article, is a "disaster." We owe these brave workers; their safety is our responsibility. I simply cannot see why the administration could not turn the entire process over to military logistics and material transportation officers. These trained officers regularly move huge amounts of people and material all over the world. Give the order to get it done, and back off and let them work their magic.

It is difficult to multitask, and no job in the world requires more multitasking than that of a country's leader.

Biden needs to "Cowboy up" and jump-start his game in delegating difficult chores to people who know processes, programs and protocol, and leave them to do the job. If no progress is made in a certain area within a reasonable timeframe, cut them loose and give somebody else the chance to be a hero.

Action, not weasel words. Results, not excuses. Do it, and do it now.

GEORGE S. SMITH

Sutton

On covid and sunsets

I am wondering what would fill the pages of the newspaper if not for covid.

Also, remember Mom's admonition: A sunset tax never sees the sunset.

CLAIRE LEHENY

Sherwood

Leaving a war zone

Like most Americans, I have an opinion on Afghanistan. And like most Americans, I have not been to Afghanistan. But I have been to Vietnam. Maybe we needed to be in both of these countries to protect our interests although that's hard to see at the moment.

My heart goes out to the families of the 2,400 soldiers that we lost in Afghanistan and to the wounded. I feel the same way toward the families of the 58,000 we lost in Vietnam. Some were friends.

For a big, smart country, we don't seem to learn lessons very well. We have had two Republican and two Democrat administrations without much change until lately. And yes, the withdrawal could have been handled better. The military "war games" employ every tactic and strategy an enemy can imagine. If we continue to insert our country into the world's conflicts, maybe we need to "war game" leaving a country.

MICKEY FREEMAN

Little Rock

Some not doing part

I've been sitting back the last few weeks, pondering the rapidly deteriorating health situation in Arkansas and other states, and have come to a few conclusions.

First, those of us who are vaccinated are tired of carrying the burden while others sit around and don't do their part by getting the vaccine. My compassion for those getting sick now who choose to not get vaccinated is nearly nonexistent. We've done our part. It's past time for them to do the same.

Second, the carrot approach to get Americans vaccinated seems to have run its course. It's time now to bring out the sticks. Employer mandates and vaccination verification for businesses, flying on a plane and other activities have started to be introduced and will only increase. Those who refuse to be vaccinated and help their country should be stigmatized, unable to hold a job and support their family and their movements restricted.

Lastly, the antics of a state senator from El Dorado point to a subject this publication has reported on for many years, that being the failure of public education in Arkansas. It has produced way too many selfish and spoiled people who inhabit our Legislature. Thankfully we have some leaders like Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott who have decided to defy and ignore unjust laws passed by this selfish Legislature and reimpose temporary mask mandates.

The greatest generation, which my late grandfather was a part of, set aside comfort and everything to go and fight in World War II, and they would be ashamed of those today who won't even do something simple and easy like getting a shot to fight the coronavirus.

RICHARD MOORE

Little Rock