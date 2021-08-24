Little Rock traffic court to address covid-19 backlog

Little Rock's traffic court will begin going through the backlog of traffic cases caused by the covid-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

On Sept. 1, the court will start offering several options and payment plans to take care of outstanding cases.

Those who had trials set from March 2020 to May 2021 who missed their trial dates will have new trials set on the first and third Monday of each month, the release said, and individuals who missed those dates are encouraged to contact the court by phone or email to arrange a new date.

On the second and fourth Monday, the court will preside over the arraignments scheduled.

Between 8:30-10 a.m. on Fridays, the court will take walk-in arraignments for those who missed their court dates because the building was closed.

Defendants will also have access to a Leniency Plan Payment Program and must ask the clerk at the court in-person to discover the payment options.