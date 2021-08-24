Man accused of attempting to drown 9-year-old boy, deputies say

A man was arrested after an attempted drowning of a 9-year-old boy in a creek, according to Johnson County deputies.

Deputies were sent Thursday around 6:15 p.m. to reports of a man suffering from a mental crisis, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

Before they could find the man, they spoke with a 9-year-old boy who had been physically assaulted and suffered serious injuries, the post read.

Deputies say his injuries were consistent with his story of an attempted drowning.

He told deputies he had been knocked unconscious and was only able to get away by pretending to be dead until his attacker left, according to the post.

He didn't know the assailant, but was able to provide deputies with specific details about the person, deputies said.

Deputies immediately found a man who they said matched the description. He was identified as Mitchell Salito, 27, of Ozark, deputies said.

He faces charges of first-degree battery, kidnapping, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, the post read.

Additional charges of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct were added after deputies were made aware of another, unrelated incident that happened that day, deputies said.

A judge has determined there would be no bail, according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing.