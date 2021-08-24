Man found dead in truck in Arkansas River near Mulberry

MULBERRY -- A man's body was discovered in the cab of a semitrailer found in the Arkansas River on Sunday.

Capt. James Mirus of the Crawford County Sheriff's Office didn't release the man's name Monday afternoon pending next-of-kin notifications. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The Sheriff's Office, along with the Mulberry Police and Fire departments, responded to a report of a semitrailer that had driven into the Arkansas River off Vine Prairie Road about 8:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Mirus. Deputies found a semitrailer that had gone into the water almost the entire length of the vehicle. They called in additional resources to assist in the situation.

Mirus said the flow and depth of the river in that location made it impossible to get into the truck's cab despite several attempts to do so. However, a heavy haul wrecker service was able to pull the semi and trailer out of the river after working through the night. The man's body was found afterward.

The man, a long-haul truck driver, was confirmed to be the only person in the truck at the time of the incident, according to Mirus. A cause has yet to be determined.