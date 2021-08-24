Mercy again opens drive-through covid-19 testing site in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- Mercy Hospital announced Monday its drive-through covid-19 testing site in Northwest Arkansas has been reopened in response to the increase of covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in region.

The Northwest Arkansas Council provided money and coordinated volunteers to open the testing site, according to a news release.

The drive-through site at 3010 S.E. 14th St. -- just west of Northwest Arkansas Community College -- will do testing by appointment and accept those who don't have an appointment, the release states. The site will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Appointments can be scheduled at mercy.net/covidtestnwa .

The testing site is exclusively for patients with covid-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and fatigue, or who have had contact with a person who has tested positive for covid-19, according to the release. It has the capacity to test several hundred people a day, said Mercy spokeswoman Jennifer Cook. Pre-procedure or pre-surgical covid-19 testing will be scheduled by providers at another location.

The drive-through testing site was closed at the end of April because cases were very low and clinics had incorporated testing, according to Dr. Lisa Low, medical director for community health at Mercy. Pre-procedure testing was moved to the hospital, she said.

Northwest Arkansas hospitalizations for covid-19 hit an all-time high of 173 on Aug. 11, with all hospitals' resources stretched by the exponential rise in cases that began in late June. On Monday, 159 people were hospitalized in the region with covid-19, according to Martine Pollard, a spokeswoman for Mercy who released a joint statement with the area's largest health care providers.

"Due to a sharp increase in cases in Northwest Arkansas and across the state, hospitals are being forced to refocus their efforts to accommodate the massive influx of critically ill covid-19 patients," said Ryan Cork, executive director of the Northwest Arkansas Council's Health Care Transformation Division. "As the delta variant surges, it is imperative for residents to continue safe practices to protect family members, friends and neighbors -- including getting vaccinated, wearing masks in public, practicing proper hygiene and social distancing. Hospital staff are exhausted and running low on resources, and we are pleading with the community to act responsibly to help end this pandemic."

Testing continues to be important to help people confirm a covid-19 diagnosis so they can self-isolate to prevent spreading the virus to others and to seek treatment if needed, said Eric Pianalto, president of Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.

"We are responding because we have learned testing has again become a huge community need," Pianalto said.

He also urged those who haven't been vaccinated to please do it for their loved ones, if not for themselves, as more than 90% of critically ill patients are unvaccinated.

"Having visited our covid-19 unit recently and having seen the desperation of families and the needless suffering of those in our care, I implore you to consider that coronavirus is a real and serious threat to your family and community," he said.

Covid-19 vaccinations are available at Mercy Clinic Springdale, 4600 Mercy Lane. Direct scheduling is available online at mercy.net/practice/mercy-covid-vaccine-clinic-springdale or by calling 833-364-6777.

The clinic allows walk-in appointments if there is sufficient vaccine supply and staffing available. Some people seeking an appointment in person may be scheduled on a later date.