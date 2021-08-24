NEWS IN BRIEF

Trucking highlights Spa City conference

Chris Spear, the president of the American Trucking Association, is among the featured speakers at the Arkansas Trucking Association’s annual business conference and showcase that begins Wednesday in Hot Springs.

Spears will give the state of the industry address Wednesday afternoon at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

Other featured speakers include Laura Lane, chief corporate affairs officer for UPS; pollster Neil Newhouse, partner and co-founder of Public Opinion Strategies.

The conference typically is held in May, but 2021 marked the second consecutive year that it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the last 12 months, truckers have had to deal with “a pandemic, cybersecurity risks, pipeline closures and oil shortages, economic uncertainty and even a major route disruption this summer when the I-40 bridge in Memphis closed for three months,” said Shannon Newton, president of the Arkansas Trucking Association. “Despite it all, fleets have focused on the task of delivering America’s freight and maintaining outstanding safety records.”

Shots to be required for Chevron workers

Oil and gas giant Chevron will require some of its employees to receive coronavirus vaccinations, becoming the first major U.S. oil producer to announce that it was requiring field workers to be protected against the virus at a time when other large corporations are making similar demands on office workers.

The mandate applies to employees who travel internationally and expatriates, as well as the offshore workforce in the Gulf of Mexico and some onshore support personnel, the company announced Monday. Chevron is the second-largest oil and gas producer in the United States after Exxon Mobil.

“As part of our fitness-for-duty safety standard, workers in certain jobs are required to be vaccinated against covid-19,” a Chevron spokesperson said in an email. “We will continue to carefully monitor the medical data and follow the guidance of health authorities in order to protect our workforce.” The news was reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal.

State’s index closes with slight increase

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 663.95, up 0.28.

“A nice start for stocks on Monday with the Nasdaq trading at an all-time closing high as news of the FDA’s full approval of a covid-19 vaccine stoked investors hope of an economy re-opening in earnest,” said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.