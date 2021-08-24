Shawn Shepherd, owner of the Wahoo Seafood Grill in Gainesville, Fla., who noted that his workers kept the restaurant afloat during the pandemic, said an unidentified diner gathered the eatery’s staff of 10 to thank them for their hard work and then left a $10,000 tip.

T h e C o l d s t r e a m Guards, clad in scarlet tunics and bearskin hats, paraded outside Buckingham Palace in London on Monday, resuming its “Changing the Guard” ceremony after an 18-month gap while Britain went into lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Christopher Schmaling, sheriff of Racine County, Mich., said he views a 40-year-old Missouri man, who wasn’t identified, as “a hero” after he rescued two small children who were struggling in a lake near North Beach but never emerged from the water himself and drowned.

Svetlana Vovkovinska, an ICU nurse at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., said her son, Ukrainian-born Igor Vovkovinskiy, 38, recognized as the tallest man in the U.S. at 7 feet, 8.33 inches tall, has died at the clinic of heart disease.

Juliari Batubara, 49, a former Indonesian minister for social affairs, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of bribery for soliciting more than $1 million in payments from suppliers who provided food distributed to the nation’s poor.

David Orozco, 31, a Mexican national who authorities said tried to swallow memory cards containing pornographic images when he was arrested in North Carolina, was convicted on child pornography charges and sentenced to 12 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Almugerh Alobaidi, a Houston police officer, said a 9-year-old girl and 6-month-old boy were injured by shattered glass and flying debris when someone, who fled the scene, fired multiple shots into into their parent’s SUV during a road rage shooting.

Craig Webre, sheriff of Lafourche Parish, La., said a deputy, responding to a domestic disturbance call in Lockport, shot and wounded a man who pointed a rifle at the deputy as the man tried to run away during a traffic stop.

Tiffany Holloway, 33, a cash-strapped single-mom from McLoud, Okla., garnered thousands of likes as well as offers for help after she posted a photo on social media of a stuffed manta ray toy she made out of an old baby blanket for her ocean-obsessed son Jonas for his fifth birthday.