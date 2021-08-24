Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arkansas State Police

• Michael Sykes, 27, of 12204 E. 54th Terrace in Kansas City, Mo., was arrested Saturday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Sykes was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Lee Barber, 27, of 819 Durham Place in Bentonville was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Barber was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Christina Clark, 37, of P.O. Box 454 in Decatur was arrested Sunday in connection with delivery of controlled substance. Clark was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Teri Lawson-Brown, 60, of 12224 Norwood Road in Gentry was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Lawson-Brown was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Brian True, 49, of 1333 E. Rockledge Road in Phoenix was arrested Friday in connection with computer child pornography. True was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with a $50,000 bond set.

Bentonville

• Melida Sibrian, 25, of 3706 S.W. Moline Ave. in Bentonville was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Sibrian was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Farmington

• Keuante Morman, 19, of 314 Tanzanite Trail, Apt. 1, in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with rape, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and theft by receiving. Morman was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Fayetteville

• Bishop Butler, 19, of 1211 N. Haven Way in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with sexual assault. Butler was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Henry Banks, 31, of Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, false imprisonment, domestic battering and terroristic threatening. Banks was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Springdale

• Andre Williams, 42, of 1908 Sycamore Place in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Williams was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

• Jimena Calleros, 40, of 2439 Lakeside Ave. in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Calleros was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Hipolito Cabrera, 54, of 3448 N. 56th St. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with abuse of adults, physical injury. Cabrera was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Juan Sanchez-Tellez, 27, of 205 B Newell Drive in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Sanchez-Tellez was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Thorin Scienze, 52, of 1933 New 3 Knob Mountain Road in Dover was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Scienze was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Tyler Spencer, 20, of 601 X87 W. Easy St. in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Spencer was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Vernon Holland, 83, of 22034 U.S. 62 West in Summers was arrested Sunday in connection with sexual indecency with a child. Holland was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• David Garrison, 26, of 1772 N. Oakland Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with stalking and possession of firearm by certain persons. Garrison was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.