NWA LETTERS

Despite stereotypes, not

all Republicans the same

I feel compelled to respond to Bass Trumbo’s Sept. 20 letter concerning his version of a (the) Trump cult.

I do not smoke, nor have I ever smoked. I have received my two Moderna covid vaccines, because I listened to my doctor. I am not obese, but I am heavier than I like. I love to eat, so sue me. I do wear a mask and social distance when I am out and about in the world. I have mixed emotions about global warming. But something sure as hell is happening to our weather. More hurricanes, more tornadoes, more floods, more fires throughout the world. God is trying to tell us something. I am not a member of any cult, whether it’s Trump or Jim Jones, the insane religious guy. I make my own decisions in life. Sometimes I make mistakes; sometimes I hit a homer. But they are my decisions.

I am a conservative Republican. I voted twice for Trump. However, I do not want him to run in 2024. Our party needs new leadership. My current choices are Crenshaw, Haley and/or De Santis. That could change because, you see, Mr. Trumbo, I can make up my own mind. I am a Christian and believe abortion is wrong. I believe legal immigration is a powerful, wonderful mix to our nation.

I believe Mr. Trumbo is guilty of painting all Trump voters with one brush, to use an adage. Bass is fond of adages. We are not all alike. I do agree with one thing Obama said: “ Do not underestimate Joe’s ability to (expletive) things up.” The Afghanistan withdrawal is a prime example.

Mr. Trumbo, conservatives can be different and believe differently than you. That does not make us a cult.

JOYCE REED

Springdale

When it comes to faith,

politicians get it wrong

Politicians have a problem with religion: They do not understand it. They seem to look at a religion as though it were a political party. It is far from that.

Peripheral Christians (I am using Christians because that is what I am, but this applies to other religions as well) are people who are Christian in name only because they feel there is some advantage to associate with people who are Christian.

Those who are devout in their religions have a deep-seated belief that goes to the heart and soul of the person. This is true for all those who feel as I do regardless of their religion. These people will not change even if threatened with death because death will only bring the to that which they believe is the reward for living the dedicated life.

What prompted me to write this is the Taliban. Our president mistakenly believed the Taliban have mellowed. I, someone who has not received the degree of education our politicians have, could have told them the Taliban have not changed and would die first because their religious beliefs go to their heart and soul.

This is why foreign empires have all failed in that part of the world. Our politicians will always miss the mark when it comes to dealing with a powerful religious belief.

RON HAGEN

Fayetteville

