NWA outdoor briefs

Group sets first fall hike

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will open their fall hiking season Sept. 2 with a 6.2-mile hike on the Tunnel Vision trail in Bella Vista. There is an option for a 3.5-mile hike.

Meet at 9 a.m at Scotsdale golf course parking area, 10 Scotsdale Drive in Bella Vista. For details contact Bev Mustermann, 479-721-2195, munster@olemac.net. For club information visit bvhiking club.com.

Frakes tops Elite anglers

Nick Frakes won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament held Aug. 14 at Beaver Lake. His five-fish tournament limit weighed 14.63 pounds. He also had big bass at 5.64 pounds.

Kirk McClelland was second with five bass at 14.55 pounds. Clint Williams placed third with five bass at 12.63 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass unless noted, were: fourth: David Louks, 12.33; fifth, Steven Meador (four fish), 11.97; sixth, Terry Duffel, 11.59; seventh, E.P. Fletcher, 11.18; eighth, David Summers, 10.94; ninth, Tim Clark, 10.92; 10th, Glenn Rhodes, 10.91.

No charge at archery shoot

Cherokee Bowhunters archery club will host a 3D shoot on Sept. 4 at the Fort Crowder archery range southeast of Neosho, Mo. This is the club's Bowhunter Classic Appreciation Shoot so there is no charge for members or nonmembers to shoot.

The course features 30 targets..

Contestants may start the course any time between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. For more information call 417-439-7054 or visit cherokeebowhunters.org.

Learn about park wildlife

Pea Ridge National Military Park will conduct free wildlife courses at 10 a.m. Saturdays through September at the park 10 miles northeast of Rogers. Park guide Ken Lockhart will teach the lessons, which last about two and one half hours. Courses are held outdoors, so participants should bring insect repellent, sunscreen and water.

Activities include wildlife observation, beginning tracking, outdoor safety and leave-no-trace wilderness ethics. Participants should arrive before 10 a.m. at Elkhorn Tavern, which is tour stop No. 8 at the park.

Participation is limited to 25 people so reservations are required. Call the park visitor center at 479-451-8122 extension 1227 to reserve a spot.

Classes to teach fly tying

Bella Vista Fly Tyers will hold a beginner fly tying course on Mondays that starts Sept. 13 and goes through mid March.

Classes are from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Cost is $15 to become a member of the Bella Vista Fly Tyers and $75 per student. The cost includes tying tools, an instruction manual and materials to tie 25 different fishing flies. The class is open to the public, not just Bella Vista POA members.

To enroll, attend the social hour at a Bella Vista Fly Tyers meeting any Thursday at Riordan Hall from 9 to 10 a.m. Meetings start at 10 a.m.