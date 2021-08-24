Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Lamb added to covid protocols

Receiver CeeDee Lamb is among three more Dallas Cowboys players in covid-19 protocols, making it five players and coaches sidelined by coronavirus concerns as the club switched to virtual meetings as a precaution. Lamb and safeties Malik Hooker and Israel Mukuamu joined defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who were sent home from the stadium before Saturday's 20-14 preseason loss to Houston. Coach Mike McCarthy said his staff met virtually Sunday, and the club decided to do the same with players Monday in an effort to get closer to 72 hours removed from the game before bringing everybody back to the team's facility. McCarthy said the Cowboys still planned to practice today and Wednesday leading into Sunday's preseason finale at home against Jacksonville.

Big Ten sets forfeit strategy

The Big Ten is the latest Power 5 conference to announce that a team must forfeit if it doesn't have enough players available for a league game because of covid-19. The Big Ten said Monday the team that forfeits will be assessed a loss in the conference standings and its opponent will be credited with a win. If both teams are unable to compete on the date of a scheduled conference game because of covid-19, and the game can't be rescheduled, it will be considered a "no contest." The SEC has not released its policy, but Commissioner Greg Sankey has warned that teams that can't play will forfeit and that games will not be rescheduled.

Parkey placed on IR

Cleveland Browns kicker Cody Parkey is being placed on injured reserve, meaning Chase McLaughlin will likely begin the season as Cleveland's starter. Parkey, who had a solid season for the Browns in 2020 and is best known for his "double doink" miss for Chicago in the 2018 playoffs, suffered a quadriceps injury in Sunday's exhibition win over the New York Giants. Coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn't rule Parkey out for the entire 2021 season, but he will miss significant time and that points to McLaughlin winning this summer's kicking competition by default. Stefanski would not say whether the Browns will bring in another kicker to compete with McLaughlin. The 25-year-old made a 49-yard field goal in the fourth quarter Sunday and has had the stronger leg in training camp.

Bills release Duke Williams

Duke Williams' three-year bid to restart his career in Buffalo is over after the Bills released the receiver by waiving him because of an injury Monday. The team did not specify the injury, with the move coming after Williams, 28, managed an 8-yard catch on three targets in Buffalo's 41-15 preseason win at Chicago on Saturday. Williams, who had no catches on three targets in Buffalo's preseason opener at Detroit a week earlier, became the odd man out in an ever-tightening competition for one of the team's final roster spots at receiver. The Bills also placed offensive lineman Forest Lamp on injured reserve, and signed running back Kerrith Whyte and cornerback Tim Harris. Buffalo closes its preseason by hosting the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

Ravens' Fort has torn ACL

The Baltimore Ravens put linebacker L.J. Fort on injured reserve Monday after he injured his knee over the weekend. Fort left the team's preseason victory at Carolina on Saturday night in the first half. Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday that Fort had a torn ACL. The Ravens also released defensive back Jordan Richards, tackle Andre Smith and wide receiver Michael Dereus. Fort started eight games for the Ravens in each of the past two seasons.

GOLF

Lewis named Solheim assistant

Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) is returning to her hometown in Ohio for the Solheim Cup, just not as a player. U.S. captain Pat Hurst filled out her team Monday with four picks, two of them Solheim Cup rookies who have never won on the LPGA Tour. Lewis, 36, was picked to be an assistant captain. She was born in Toledo and played a role in getting the biennial matches against Europe to be held at Inverness Club. The Solheim Cup is Sept. 4-6. Lewis held out hope of making the team or doing enough to be a pick. Four players were ahead of her in the Solheim Cup standings, six on the world ranking. Lewis has been part of every team since 2011, having to sit out in 2019 with an injury as a captain's pick. Hurst used her three picks on Brittany Altomare and Solheim Cup rookies Yealimi Noh and Mina Harigae, who have yet to win on the LPGA. The nine qualifiers were Nelly and Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson, Ally Ewing, Austin Ernst, Lizette Salas, Megan Khang and Jennifer Kupcho.

BASEBALL

Padres fire pitching coach

The slumping San Diego Padres fired pitching coach Larry Rothschild on Monday. The 67-year-old Rothschild has been with the Padres for the past two seasons. San Diego has lost nine of its past 11 games and has fallen to third place in the National League West, 13 games behind the first-place San Francisco Giants. The Padres fell one game behind the Cincinnati Reds for the second and final NL Wild Card after losing on Sunday. Ben Fritz will be the interim pitching coach for the rest of the season.

Britton returns to IL

New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton has suffered another injury setback, going on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained left elbow. Speaking before the start of a two-game series against the first-place Atlanta Braves, Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said the team will evaluate Britton's condition over the next few days to determine the best course of action. Britton had some pain in his elbow before a rained-out game Sunday against the Minnesota Twins. He underwent an MRI that showed "a small strain," Boone said. "Now we're in the process of getting a number of opinions to make sure everyone is on the same page about next steps and everything," Boone said. "We'll probably know more over the next few days in that regard." The injury was just the latest in a string of ailments that have plagued Britton this season. He didn't make his season debut until June 12 after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone chip in his left elbow. Then he spent more time on the injured list with a hamstring strain.

TENNIS

Top seeds move on

Top seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia and second seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia won their first-round matches at Tennis in the Land in Cleveland on Monday. Kasatkina defeated Kaja Juvan of Slovenia 6-3, 6-3 in the opening match of the day, while Kontaveit rallied for a 1-6, 6-0, 6-0 victory over Lauren Davis in the evening session on the stadium court at Jacobs Pavilion. No. 26 Kasatkina, who received a wild-card entry into the tournament, eliminated the No. 109 Juvan despite not getting an ace. She will face No. 33 Catherine McNally in the round of 16. No. 28 Kontaveit overcame a poor start and a wave of support behind Northeast Ohio native Davis in the first WTA tournament held in Cleveland. She snapped a five-match losing streak that began in the final at the Viking International Eastbourne. Kontaveit will play No. 61 Caroline Garcia of France in the second round. Also advancing was the youngest player in the top 400, 16-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic, who beat Tara Moore of Great Britain 6-4, 7-5.