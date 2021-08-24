100 years ago

Aug. 24, 1921

BATESVILLE -- The following telegram was sent to Senator Caraway today by 20 citizens of Batesville denying the charges as published in Tuesday's Gazette from the paper's Washington correspondent. "We, the undersigned business and professional men of Batesville, Ark., all Democrats, who have known Charles F. Cole for many years, desire to register our emphatic protest against the attack being made upon his character as outlined in today's Gazette. Judge Cole stands high among those who know him. His character is above reproach and he has the absolute confidence of our best people."

50 years ago

Aug. 24, 1971

• Bobby L. McGriff of Star City filed a $9,000 damage suit Monday in federal District Court at Little Rock charging that he was beaten March 20 by former Star City Marshall Charles Ratliff. Ratliff was suspended in June and currently is under indictment for voluntary manslaughter in the May 31 slaying of Carnell Russ of Monticello.

25 years ago

Aug. 24, 1996

• It's an old rule most folks discover as they go through life: When someone says it's not the money but the principle of the thing, it's the money. That thought occurred to us on seeing the sign librarian Lou Young was sporting on the picket line outside shut-down Joe T. Robinson Junior High School in Pulaski County's shut-down school district. "It's not GREED," read Ms. Young's sign, "It's the LAW." Uh huh. But if it's just a matter of the school district's raising teacher salaries to the levels specified by the law, why not settle it like any other legal dispute? Go to court. Isn't that just what a group of parents did Friday? Asserting that the teachers' strike is illegal, they didn't challenge it on the street but in the courtroom.

10 years ago

Aug. 24, 2011

BENTON -- Benton voters will be asked to approve a bond referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot that would pay for the construction of a convention center off of Interstate 30.The Benton City Council approved the bond referendum in a unanimous vote -- one member was absent -- at its regular meeting Monday night, but discussion of building a convention center inside city limits has been ongoing for several years. The move also is part of what many city officials hope will be a philosophical and economic revitalization of Saline County's county seat. The referendum will ask voters to extend the 1.5 percent hospitality tax charged at hotels and restaurants that is to sunset at the end of December. The tax, which is used to fund the city's Advertising and Promotions Commission, would be extended until enough money was collected to pay off the $7 million to $8 million estimated construction price tag for the center.