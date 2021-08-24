Pittman says 91% of team is fully vaccinated

Eleven players on Arkansas' football team are not fully vaccinated against covid-19, according to Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman.

Speaking at the Little Rock Touchdown Club, Pittman cited a vaccination rate of 91% for players. Pittman suggested that Monday's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration will cause more players to get vaccinated.

"I think that will help us with the remaining 11, and then 100% of our employees are vaccinated," Pittman said. "I'm proud of that.

"I want you not to worry about our team because we have been vaccinated. The other thing (not to worry about is) us not playing. We're going to play."

Pittman indicated that 70 players were vaccinated prior to the SEC's announcement in July that games will not be rescheduled if they are postponed due to coronavirus testing. The SEC has yet to state whether the team responsible for a canceled game will lose by forfeit.

"Once I talked to our team, we went over 100 (players) fully vaccinated," Pittman said, "because our kids want to play and they want to represent the state of Arkansas."

During his appearance at the SEC Media Days on July 22, Pittman cited the team's vaccination rate as 89%.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to open the season Sept. 4 with a game against Rice in Fayetteville.