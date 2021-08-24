Sections
Police search for suspect in stabbing of Jonesboro woman

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:42 a.m.
FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a Jonesboro woman was stabbed on Monday, according to Jonesboro police.

Officers were dispatched to 1205 Golf Course Drive just after 12:40 p.m. in reference to the stabbing, according to a Jonesboro police report. Prior to their arrival, they were informed a woman, identified in the report as 51-year-old Deena Dubar, had been injured.

A man was seen fleeing the scene and running toward Caraway Road, the report states. According to the report, he was wearing a red shirt and khaki pants.

Police said Dubar had a severe laceration and was transported to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.

No arrest has been made as of Tuesday morning, according to police spokesperson Sally Smith.

